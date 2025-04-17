Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime announces Fall 2025 release, main cast, and staff with new PV and visual

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime unveiled the first teaser promotional video and visual. The short clip revealed the anime's Fall 2025 debut, main cast, and staff members, and the television anime format.

Fully titled Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, but Thanks to the Gift of an Unchanted Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out for Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World, the anime is based on the eponymous fantasy light novel series by author Shisui Meikyo and illustrator tef. Hobby Japan has been serializing the light novels since May 2021, with 11 volumes released thus far.

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the official staff streamed a teaser promotional video to reveal that the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime will begin its broadcast in Fall 2025. The details concerning the fantasy anime's exact release date will be revealed in the future.

The teaser PV features the main hero, Light, who is kicked out of the Concord of the Tribes by his former comrades in the deepest part of the Abyss, known as the most dangerous dungeon in the world. The short clip shows Light using his Unlimited Gacha magic skill to summon a Level 9999 fighter named Mei.

According to the teaser PV, Nana Tamaki has joined the voice cast of the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime as Light, the protagonist, while Ikumi Hasegawa stars as Mei, the LVL 9999 fighter whom Light has summoned using his Unlimited Gacha ability. The short clip reveals the main duo's character voices.

In addition to the trailer, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual for the Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime. The illustration depicts Light vowing revenge on his comrades who wronged him. Behind him are the silhouettes of his former party members.

Staff and the plot of Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime

Light, as seen in the PV (Image via J.C. Staff)

Katsushi Sakurabi directs the fantasy anime at J.C. Staff, with Hiroshi Ohnogi handling the series scripts. Yukie Suuzki, who has previously worked in Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-, has joined the main staff as the character designer, while Yoshikazu Iwanami is the show's sound director. Ryo Takahashi is listed as the music composer.

Based on the original light novel series, Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon anime centers on Light, who is abandoned by his party members from the Concord of the Tribes. Light escapes their betrayal with great difficulty, only to find himself in the deepest region of the Abyss - the world's dangerous dungeon. To avoid being eaten by the ravaging beasts, Light demonstrates his sole magical skill, Unlimited Gacha.

While the skill previously used to yield him junk items, this time, Lught summons Mei, a Level 9999 fighter in a maid's outfit. Three years later, Light creates his own empire in the backwater dungeon, summoning more powerful and loyal Lvl9999 warriors. The anime shall focus on Light, who will look to take revenge against the ones who wronged him.

