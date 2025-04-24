Gintama the Final anime films announce 4DX screenings in Japan

On April 24, 2025, Gintama The Final movies were announced to be screened in Japanese cinemas. The screenings are set to take place in the Summer and Fall of 2025. The screenings will be a part of the franchise's 20th anniversary and will feature a 4DX quality.

Gintama The Final movies are based on a manga series written and illustrated by Hideaki Sorachi. The manga serialized between December 8, 2003, to June 20, 2019, in two different magazines. The manga consists of 77 volumes in publication (only 23 in English) and has received numerous anime and light novel adaptations.

Gintama The Final movies set to air in Japanese cinemas at the end of 2025

As unveiled on the franchise's official YouTube channel, Gintama The Final movies will be receiving a cinema screening in Japan. This announcement was made through a promotional trailer, featuring footage from the movies that will be streamed: Gintama The Final Movie (2013) and Gintama The Very Final (2021).

The promotional trailer ended with a focus on the protagonist, Gintoki, and the unveiling of the movie's 4DX screening. 4DX screening is aimed at increasing the experience of a watcher by enhancing the physical features, including the addition of motion, scents, and special effects.

The first movie will air in the Summer Season (July-September) and the second one in the Fall Season (October-December) of 2025. The exact release dates of the movies, the additional staff members, and everything else are expected to be released in the upcoming months.

The main voice casting of Gintama The Final includes Tomokazu Sugita (Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei) as Gintoki Sakata, Rie Kugimiya (Haumea from Fire Force) as Kagura, Daisuke Sakaguchi (Dungeon Master from Reincarnated as a Sword) as Shinpachi Shimura, and Kazuya Nakai (Roronao Zoro from One Piece) as Toushiro Hijikata.

Gintama synopsis

Gintoki and Toushiro as seen in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintama is an action-comedy series taking place during the Edo Period. The era features the decline of the samurai as this job is no longer available on the streets. However, one individual, Gintoki Sakata, refuses to let the samurai spirit die and accepts odd jobs under the status of a samurai, even though all he has is a wooden sword.

Soon, he forms an organization called the Yorozuya, where he recruits people who assist him in his odd jobs. From the fearsome alien-like human named Kagura, to Shinpachi Shimura, the disciple of Gintoki, the protagonists hardly make ends meet by doing odd jobs and escape getting caught by the authorities every day.

