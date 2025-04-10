Solo Leveling fans' reaction to Sung Jinwoo's "weakness" may just be why Toei rarely lets Zoro show emotion in One Piece anime

One Piece episode 1124 was released on April 6, 2025. It dropped only a day after episode 1123, satisfying the fans since the anime had been on a hiatus for six months. However, the episode seemingly had some issues, which the fandom didn't exactly hate but still questioned. One of these issues was the improvised adaptation of Zoro from manga to anime.

From a general standpoint, the episode was entirely faithful to the manga. However, Zoro's emotions were changed during Nami's rage on the Vegapunk satellite, as in the manga, he showed concern for the latter. This might be a result of the internet's outrage when Sung Jinwoo cried during his mother's re-awakening, resulting in the fandom calling him weak.

One Piece: Why Sung Jinwoo might be involved with the meddling of Roronoa Zoro's personality

One Piece episode 1124 featured the capture of Vegapunk York at the hands of the Straw Hat Pirates. Moreover, Luffy blackmailed the Marines and World Government officials, using York as a hostage, to set aside the Buster Call for their escape. However, Vegapunk York didn't stay calm and started calling out the Straw Hat Pirates.

She claimed that all of the Straw Hat Pirates and Vegapunk satellites would be killed by her allies at the World Government, just like what happened to the residents of Ohara. Hearing this, Nami couldn't hide her feelings and smacked York's face with her Climatact.

An interesting thing seen during this encounter in the One Piece manga was Zoro's reaction; he continuously tried to get Nami under control. However, in the anime, Zoro didn't even move as everyone saw Nami torturing the Vegapunk satellite. While this improvisation was hardly noticed due to Zoro's cold demeanor, there might be a significant reason behind it.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 saw Sung Jinwoo get his hands on the Elixir of Life inside the Demon Castle. So, he immediately rushed to the human world and entered the hospital where his mother was admitted. After a lot of thinking, Sung Jinwoo administered the Elixir of Life to his mother, and she thankfully woke up from the Eternal Slumber.

Witnessing her mother after all these years, Jinwoo couldn't help it and got teary-eyed. This heartfelt moment was appreciated by some, however, it was hated by most, as the majority of fans didn't like seeing the overpowered Sung Jinwoo crying. This could potentially be the reason behind the improvisation in the latest One Piece episode.

While Zoro normally has a cold demeanor, his actions were still different from the manga in the latest episode, as Toei Animation might have feared a similar reaction from the fandom as with Sung Jinwoo.

Final thoughts

If Toei Animation is indeed this nit-picky with the image of Zoro, it makes the recent Sanji controversy even more concerning, as fans of the latter demand justice for the character. Similar to Zoro, Sanji's actions were also improvised in the latest episode when compared to the manga, but the character's fans hated these improvisations.

