My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, and other television networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Koichi introduce his friends to his mother, Shouko. Soon after, Koichi, Shouko, and Makoto went to Asakusa for a fun day out. That's when a Trigger-injected cat turned their bus into a rampaging bus. While Ingenium tried to rescue everyone, he couldn't do it without Koichi, who recovered the true potential of his quirk, which was to fly.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 is slated to be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode could be released the next day in some regions due to the different time zones and simulcast schedules.
The next episode will be titled "Event Announcement!"
The tenth episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10?
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, followed by Yomiuri TV. In Japan, fans can also stream the anime on HULU, ABEMA, Netflix, Disney+, d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, Anime Times, and others.
As for international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 recap
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9, titled Mum Descends, saw Koichi lie to his mother, Shouko, that Makoto was his girlfriend. After he failed miserably, Koichi introduced his mother to his friend Pop (Kazuho Haneyama) and Master Knuckleduster (Takeshi Kuroiwa).
Later, the anime saw Koichi, Shouko, and Makoto go to Asakusa, where they had a fun day out. During this, a Trigger-injected cat turned their bus into a rampaging bus. While Ingenium managed to save most people on the bus, he drained his fuel before being able to save Makoto.
Hence, Koichi stepped into action as the Crawler and assisted the hero in rescuing his friend. Amidst this, Koichi also took flight. As per his mother, Koichi could fly even before he could crawl. But as a concerned mother, she kept swatting him to keep him safe.
What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10?
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10, titled Event Announcement!, will likely see Makoto Tsukauchi approach Kazuho Haneyama to have her perform at the grand opening event at Marukane Department Store as Pop☆Step. The vigilante would be performing on stage alongside other local acts.
In addition, the anime episode could delve into Takeshi Kuroiwa's personal life. While Koichi and Kazuho knew he had a day job, they did not know a lot about him. As suggested by the preview video, a person close to him had been hospitalized. Lastly, Kuib Hachisuka might again make a big move.
