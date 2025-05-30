The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 is slated to be released on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local television networks. Later, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Cresson's honesty about the Zombie King incident act as a gateway for Zenos to infiltrate Goldran's faction. While this development helped Zenos complete his task, Dr. Becker asked him to dig deeper in exchange for more money. Later, Umin took Zenos to a secluded place to apologize for her incompetence. But in turn, Zenos happened to cheer her up.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 release date and time

Goldran as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 will be released on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime may be delayed in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled A Request from a Noble Lady.

The tenth episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Thursday June 5 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday June 5 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Thursday June 5 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Thursday June 5 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday June 5 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday June 5 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday June 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Friday June 6

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10?

Zophia as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 will first air on BS11 and Tokyo MX, followed by Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and TV Hokkaido. The anime episode will also be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Bandai Channel, Netflix, HULU, U-Next, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9 recap

Umin as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 9, titled Faction Infiltration, saw Cresson confess to Goldran's Second Secretary about Zenos' contribution during the Zombie King incident. This development saw Goldran become interested in Zenos and recruit him under his faction.

Soon after, Zenos finished his task and informed Dr. Becker about his findings. However, Dr. Becker asked Zenos to dig deeper into the matter for more money. So, as Zenos continued his operations, he learned more about Goldran and showcased his healing powers while rescuing Goldran's dog, Madam Milk. The anime later saw Umin apologize to Zenos for her incompetence. However, talking with him cheered her up.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10?

Cresson as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10, titled A Request from a Noble Lady, will likely see Zenos assist a noble lady.

As seen at the end of the previous episode, Cresson desperately fell to his knees in front of Zenos while asking him for a favor. Therefore, it is very likely that the anime's next episode will see Zenos help someone close to Cresson.

