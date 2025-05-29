Your Forma episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 10 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.
The previous episode revealed Harold Lucraft's backstory from four years ago. With that, the anime revealed how the Amicus met and became a family with Sozon and Darya. The anime then revealed a serial killer case from two years later. This case saw Sozon lose his life to the man called the "Nightmare."
Your Forma episode 10 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 10 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime may release the next day in certain regions.
The tenth episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times globally:
Where to watch Your Forma episode 10?
Your Forma episode 10 will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by CS Teletext Channel 1 and BS Asahi. The anime will also be available to watch online on ABEMA, followed by HULU, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, U-Next, TELASA, Amazon Prime Video, and others.
As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 10 will be available to stream on Anime Onegai, ADN, Samsung TV Plus, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'
Your Forma episode 9 recap
Your Forma episode 9, titled The Nightmare of Petersburg, revealed Harold Lucraft's backstory from four years ago. After a chance encounter, Sozon took Harold to his home and formed a family with him and his wife Darya. Soon after, Harold was allowed to work with the police.
Two years later, Sozon and Harold came across a serial killer case. Unfortunately, with no clues to identify the culprit, Sozon worked overtime. This development saw the killer lure Sozon and later chop off his head and limbs in front of Harold. As expected, Harold made it his mission to capture the killer, dubbed the "Nightmare."
What to expect from Your Forma episode 10?
Your Forma episode 10 will likely switch back to the present as Harold Lucraft and Echika Hieda become partners again after Echika regained her cyber ability. With the previous episode giving fans an idea of what happened with Sozon and why Harold was after a killer, it is very likely that the "Nightmare" might appear in Saint Petersburg again.
Such an incident would certainly see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft take up the case. However, it is to be seen whether the Amicus will maintain his composure or let himself loose to capture Sozon's murderer.
Related Links
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 9 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 - Release date and time, where to read, and more
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more