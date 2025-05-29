Your Forma episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 10 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The previous episode revealed Harold Lucraft's backstory from four years ago. With that, the anime revealed how the Amicus met and became a family with Sozon and Darya. The anime then revealed a serial killer case from two years later. This case saw Sozon lose his life to the man called the "Nightmare."

Your Forma episode 10 release date and time

Darya as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 10 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules, the anime may release the next day in certain regions.

The tenth episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday June 4 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday June 4 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday June 4 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday June 4 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday June 4 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday June 4 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday June 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday June 5

Where to watch Your Forma episode 10?

Your Forma episode 10 will first air on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by CS Teletext Channel 1 and BS Asahi. The anime will also be available to watch online on ABEMA, followed by HULU, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, U-Next, TELASA, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 10 will be available to stream on Anime Onegai, ADN, Samsung TV Plus, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'

Your Forma episode 9 recap

Sozon as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 9, titled The Nightmare of Petersburg, revealed Harold Lucraft's backstory from four years ago. After a chance encounter, Sozon took Harold to his home and formed a family with him and his wife Darya. Soon after, Harold was allowed to work with the police.

Two years later, Sozon and Harold came across a serial killer case. Unfortunately, with no clues to identify the culprit, Sozon worked overtime. This development saw the killer lure Sozon and later chop off his head and limbs in front of Harold. As expected, Harold made it his mission to capture the killer, dubbed the "Nightmare."

What to expect from Your Forma episode 10?

Harold and the "Nightmare" as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 10 will likely switch back to the present as Harold Lucraft and Echika Hieda become partners again after Echika regained her cyber ability. With the previous episode giving fans an idea of what happened with Sozon and why Harold was after a killer, it is very likely that the "Nightmare" might appear in Saint Petersburg again.

Such an incident would certainly see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft take up the case. However, it is to be seen whether the Amicus will maintain his composure or let himself loose to capture Sozon's murderer.

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More