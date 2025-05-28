Blue Lock chapter 305: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 305 will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am (midnight) JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's K Manga service.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi visit his home for a two-week break before the U-20 World Cup. During this, he expressed to his parents how Ego Jinpachi was the benefactor of his dream. The manga later showed Isagi watching the discs Ego had sent for him to review.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 305 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 305 will be released on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Considering the Blue Lock manga's release schedule, the next chapter will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 3 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 3

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 3 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 3 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 3 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 3 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 4 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 4

Ad

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 305?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 305 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. The service is currently operational in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

While most Blue Lock chapters are free to read on K Manga, the latest three chapters will require fans to purchase points. Besides that, the platform's website has yet to become operational globally.

Ad

Blue Lock chapter 304 recap

Issei and Iyo Isagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 304, titled Benefactor of my Dream, saw Yoichi Isagi return home for a two-week break before the U-20 World Cup. His parents were proud of his achievements and celebrated the occasion with pork cutlets.

Ad

Soon after, Yoichi Isagi received a delivery from Ego Jinpachi. The delivery entailed many discs, a letter, and a plane ticket. This is when Isagi's parents asked him about Ego Jinpachi. While Ego was a radical man, Isagi viewed him as the benefactor of his dream.

Later, Isagi reviewed the discs and realized that Ego wanted him to soak in all the game-changing moments, like tempo-changing traps and killer passes. With so much to watch, Isagi continued watching the discs.

Ad

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 305?

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 305 will likely see Ego Jinpachi plan what he wants to do with his players when they return from their break. Having 23 players under his wing, he needed to draw out the perfect plan and starting lineup to feature in the U-20 World Cup. Such a development could see him explain his plans to Anri Teieri.

Ad

If not, there is a good chance that the manga might skip over the two-week break and see the Blue Lock Japan players return to the facility for training. If that's the case, fans can expect to see Ego put his plan in motion in the next chapter itself.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More