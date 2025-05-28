Apocalypse Hotel episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will first air on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, he anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode observed a huge timeskip as Ponko grew up and took over as Gingarou Hotel's Acting Acting Acting Manager. While Yachiyo crashed back down on Earth, it took another 50 years before she woke up. While the hotelier robots were happy with her return, Yachiyo's inability to offer any assistance saw her make a heel turn.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 9 release date and time

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

According to the anime's official website, Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 will premiere on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. While the anime should release the same day in some regions, the different time zones and simulcast schedules will likely see the episode release on June 3 in most regions.'

The ninth episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday June 3 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday June 3 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday June 3 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday June 3 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday June 3 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday June 4 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday June 4 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday June 4

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 9?

Yachiyo and Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 9 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV in Japan, followed by other local television networks. The anime episode will also be available to watch online on Anime Times, ABEMA, and Lemino.

As for international anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 8 recap

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 8, titled Discipline with a Fist! Reconcile with a High Five!, observed a huge timeskip as Ponko grew up and took over the Gingarou Hotel as its Acting Acting Acting Manager. While Yachiyo did crash down from the sky, it took another 50 years for her to wake up.

Yachiyo was surprised to see the hotel thrive without her. Nevertheless, as a hotelier robot, she wished to continue her role. Unfortunately, with no spare parts, Yachiyo was now a tank from the waist down and could not even hold a pen properly. This development saw Yachiyo make a heel turn as "Yarrchiyo." Fortunately, Ponko was able to bring her back as the Acting Acting Manager.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 9?

Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 9 will likely see Yachiyo take on her new responsibilities as the Acting Acting Manager. While she was set to resume her previous role, given her newly altered body, she could no longer do all her tasks with the same efficiency as before. Therefore, the next episode might introduce fans to Yachiyo's new daily schedule.

Fortunately, with Ponko backing her and a good number of guests checking in from other planets, Yachiyo might have enough reason to push through her new challenge.

