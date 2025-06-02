Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9 will be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime will first be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot across 28 stations in Japan. The anime will later be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw the Monster Protection Society have a debate with the Dragon Keepers. This moment allowed Hwalipon to show Red Keeper's true nature to everyone.
With that, the Dragon Keepers lost their sponsors and had to shut down the Sunday Showdown. What humanity didn't know was that the Monster Protection Society was aiming to turn them into monsters.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9 will be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode might be released the next day in some regions due to the varying simulcast schedules and time zones.
The upcoming episode will be titled "Here Comes Fighter D!"
The ninth episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger season 2 anime will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to watch Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9 will first be aired on the CBC/TBS network's "Agaru Anime" slot on 28 stations, followed by AT-X and BS11.
Later, the anime will be available to stream locally on Lemino, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Hulu, d-anime Store, and other platforms.
As for anime fans worldwide, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9 will be available to stream on Disney+. The anime episode will also be available to stream on Hulu in the United States.
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 recap
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 8 was titled Come and Join the Monsters. It saw Hibiki Sakurama (Fighter D) and Kanon Hisui realize that the Monster Protection Society was working with monsters. Amidst this, Yakushi Usukubo found out that Hibiki was a monster and made him partake in his plans.
The anime later saw the Monster Protection Society have a debate with the Dragon Keepers. Just as it seemed like the Rangers had gotten the upper hand, Yakushi and Hwalipon managed to show the Red Keeper's true nature to the world. With that, the Dragon Keepers lost their funding, forcing them to shut down the Sunday Showdown.
While people hailed the Monster Protection Society, it was only later revealed that they planned on turning humanity into monsters.
What to expect from Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9?
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 9 is titled Here Comes Fighter D! As suggested by the ending of the previous episode, will first focus on the Dragon Keepers fighting the monsters created by the Monster Protection Society. Such a move should help the Rangers regain their status in front of humanity.
Additionally, the anime episode could see Fighter D work with Hibiki Sakurama and Kanon Hisui to stop Yakushi Usukubo's operations. If that does happen, it is to be seen how Fighter D plans on disclosing his identity as a foot soldier.
Related Links
- The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Your Forma episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Blue Lock chapter 305: Release date and time, countdown, and more