Embers chapter 18: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 18 will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025. Considering the manga series' weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will be published next week. The Embers manga can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw Yuzen Nerima feel that his team would end the match in a landslide victory. However, Noboru Haitani proved him wrong by managing to keep the game going by persistently defending against him. Amidst all this, Yuga Takami was inspired by Haitani's mentality.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 18 release date and time

Yuzen Nerima as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 18 will be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in most countries worldwide. In Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 18th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday June 8 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday June 8 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday June 8 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday June 8 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday June 8 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday June 8 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday June 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday June 9

Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 18?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Embers chapter 18 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. The two platforms allow readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters for free. However, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for at no cost. However, only the first three and the most recently released three chapters can be read multiple times. The remaining chapters will require fans to purchase a premium membership.

Ad

Embers chapter 17 recap

Noboru Haitani and Yuzen Nerima as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 17, titled Unexpected, saw Yuzen Nerima expect his team to have a landslide victory against Kosei. However, Noboru Haitani destroyed his expectations by blocking a chip shot bound for the goal. Amidst this, Haitani asked Yuga Takami to play his part and try to defeat Kurobyashi using weapons other than his speed.

Ad

Later, Yuzen Nerima started observing Haitani a bit more. Having done that, he was certain he could beat the defender. Unfortunately, Nerima was wrong, as no matter what he did, Haitani caught up to him. During this, Takami decided to throw the one thing he clung to the most.

What to expect from Embers chapter 18?

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 18 will most likely be a Yuga Takami-focused chapter. This is because he realized he was acting like a hypocrite by thinking he was bad at giving up. His shirt was spotless, meaning that he hadn't tried hard enough. Upon realizing this, Yuga Takami decided to throw away the one thing he clung to the most.

Ad

While the manga did not reveal Yuga Takami's plan, the thing he clung to the most was likely his pride as a goalscorer. Hence, the manga's next chapter could see Yuga Takami abandon his usual role and assume a supporting role to help the team.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More