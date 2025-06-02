Embers chapter 18: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 18 will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025. Considering the manga series' weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will be published next week. The Embers manga can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.
The previous manga chapter saw Yuzen Nerima feel that his team would end the match in a landslide victory. However, Noboru Haitani proved him wrong by managing to keep the game going by persistently defending against him. Amidst all this, Yuga Takami was inspired by Haitani's mentality.
Embers chapter 18 release date and time
According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 18 will be released on Sunday, June 8, 2025, in most countries worldwide. In Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The 18th chapter of the Embers manga will be published at the following times:
Where to read Embers chapter 18?
Embers chapter 18 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. The two platforms allow readers to access the first three and the latest three chapters for free. However, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.
The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for at no cost. However, only the first three and the most recently released three chapters can be read multiple times. The remaining chapters will require fans to purchase a premium membership.
Embers chapter 17 recap
Embers chapter 17, titled Unexpected, saw Yuzen Nerima expect his team to have a landslide victory against Kosei. However, Noboru Haitani destroyed his expectations by blocking a chip shot bound for the goal. Amidst this, Haitani asked Yuga Takami to play his part and try to defeat Kurobyashi using weapons other than his speed.
Later, Yuzen Nerima started observing Haitani a bit more. Having done that, he was certain he could beat the defender. Unfortunately, Nerima was wrong, as no matter what he did, Haitani caught up to him. During this, Takami decided to throw the one thing he clung to the most.
What to expect from Embers chapter 18?
Embers chapter 18 will most likely be a Yuga Takami-focused chapter. This is because he realized he was acting like a hypocrite by thinking he was bad at giving up. His shirt was spotless, meaning that he hadn't tried hard enough. Upon realizing this, Yuga Takami decided to throw away the one thing he clung to the most.
While the manga did not reveal Yuga Takami's plan, the thing he clung to the most was likely his pride as a goalscorer. Hence, the manga's next chapter could see Yuga Takami abandon his usual role and assume a supporting role to help the team.
