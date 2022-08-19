Which Naruto character is your soulmate, based on your Zodiac sign?

Each Naruto character has a defined personality that has gained a following. However, have you ever wondered what would happen if the roles were reversed?

Which Naruto characters would love to be in a relationship with you? To figure this out, we will match a Naruto character with the Zodiac sign through all the characteristics that would make them fall in love with you.

This is your perfect Naruto partner based on your Zodiac sign qualities

Aries – Hinata

Hinata as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The most ambitious and honest individuals belong to the zodiac sign Aries. They embody optimism. They are courageous and usually end up inspiring others because of their lack of fear.

Hinata has always been a meek and shy person looking for someone to inspire her. That is why Hinata would devote herself to her Aries partner, as they would grow stronger together.

Taurus – Rock Lee

Lee as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like a bull, people belonging to the zodiac sign Taurus are stubborn, strong-headed, and perseverant. If these individuals want something, they will not rest until it is within their grasp. They are dedicated to their dreams, to the point that it may turn into an obsession for them.

Born without any ability for Genjutsu or Ninjutsu, Lee knows what it is like to work harder than everyone else for your dreams. Taurus' conviction and strength would impress Lee. Together, Lee and his Taurus partner will be each other's biggest supporters.

Gemini – Choji

Choji as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The twins of the Zodiac are known for being spontaneous and open-minded. They like discovering new things and are always looking for new hobbies, as they tend to get bored with the routine. With a Gemini by your side, your life will never lack excitement and adventure.

Choji, known for being selfless, calm, and caring, would love the excitement and new experiences a Gemini partner would bring into his life. He is also extremely loyal, so the ever-faithful Gemini would be the perfect partner for Choji.

Cancer – Naruto

Naruto himself (Image via Studio Pierrot)

People with the zodiac sign Cancer have a deeper connection to their emotions. They always do their best to make people happy, which becomes easier since they always know how their partner is feeling.

Naruto grew up without knowing what true love or affection was, developing a craving for these feelings. The emotional and caring Cancerian would give Naruto the love he is looking for while also showing the blonde ninja how worthy of affection he is.

Leo – Shikamaru

Shikamaru as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Leo is a sign ruled by pride and confidence, like the animal they represent. Leo loves being recognized for their achievements and works harder than most. They are natural leaders, pushing the people around them to do their best with every task.

Shikamaru may be as lazy as they come, but he knows what he wants. Leo would be the one to motivate this lazy ninja into achieving his dreams, constantly pushing him out of his comfort zone. Shikamaru's honesty would drive him to constantly praise Leo for his achievements, making this a win-win scenario for both parties.

Virgo – Sai

Virgos are some of the most practical individuals in the world. They are pragmatic and logical, driven to find the most efficient way to accomplish a task. If something is not perfected, you can count on Virgo to make it perfect.

As a member of ROOT, Sai was raised to always strive for the best, never allowing his emotions to get in the way of logical reasoning. Sai and his Virgo partner would be one of the most efficient duos Konoha has ever seen.

Libra – Sasuke

Sasuke as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Libras always have one goal in their mind: To protect the innocent. They are incredibly open-minded and never judge someone without knowing everything about their past. They strive to achieve harmony and equality, using their natural charm.

Even after knowing about Sasuke's dark path, a Libra partner will try their best to let the Uchiha know they understand his actions. They would be a righteous partner and would keep Sasuke in the light, preventing him from delving into darkness again.

Scorpio – Sakura

Sakura as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If there is one adjective that describes Scorpios perfectly, it is genuine. Scorpios never pretend to be someone they are not. They are loyal, which can sometimes lead to them being a little bit resentful.

Without a doubt, the character that would love someone as genuine as a Scorpio would be Sakura Haruno. Sakura has proven time and time again that she loves people who are not afraid to show who they are. She would also help Scorpio control his dark feelings.

Sagittarius – Neji

Neji as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If you are looking for a talented, down-to-earth individual, look no further than a Sagittarius. This sign boasts of intelligent and compassionate people who work hard to make the world a better place. They never allow their natural talents to turn them into arrogant or pretentious individuals.

While at first Neji was the exact opposite of the compassionate Sagittarius, his fight with Naruto opened his eyes. He would better understand how much effort Sagittarius puts into everything they do for others. Their combined talents will create a better tomorrow for the Shinobi World.

Capricorn – Tsunade

Tsunade as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being a hard worker does not mean you cannot enjoy the little things in life. This is a lesson that a Capricorn always tries to impart. For a Capricorn, life is more about the journey, not the destination, so they try to be as happy as possible while spreading joy to the world. Nonetheless, this does not mean they are lazy, as they are more ambitious than many others.

Tsunade's life was riddled with pain, so she closed off herself to the world. A Capricorn partner would be the right person to show her how to be happy once more. Capricorns would also constantly express how much they admire Tsunade for all her hard work, making her feel seen and appreciated.

Aquarius – Ino

Few people can understand the complex and beautiful mind of an Aquarius. Like Scorpio, Aquarius never hides their true personality, as they do not see the benefit of doing so. If someone dislikes Aquarius' unique self, that is not their problem.

The person who loves originality and honesty the most in Naruto's universe is Ino Yamanaka. Ino would appreciate how special each day is with an Aquarius partner, enjoying every moment with them. She would be ecstatic to learn more about the unique way Aquarius sees the world, which would be excellent for an Aquarius since they love to teach people.

Pisces – Kushina

Kushina as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pisces are people who value emotion and creativity above all else. It is usual for people to find Pisces daydreaming or talking about their intense feelings. They also love any artistic expression, no matter what type it is.

Kushina would feel at home with a Pisces partner who could understand her strong emotions. Pisces would immensely enjoy working with Kushina in any Fuinjutsu project the red-haired woman was interested in. They would perfectly balance their emotions and help each other during difficult times.

Final thoughts

Now you know who your soulmate is (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zodiac signs are not always the most accurate way to portray a person's personality, but there is no denying that they are sometimes more accurate than expected. Due to this, it is easy to see which kind of personality would attract a Naruto character the most.

Many fans would love to be able to date their favorite character on the show, although this does not always mean they will be compatible. At the very least, matching characters with Zodiac soulmates is a fun experiment.

