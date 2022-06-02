5 Naruto characters with alpha traits (& 5 who were always betas)

The Naruto series has introduced a wide mix of characters with different personality traits. A majority of the shinobis in the series display some forms of alpha traits such as leadership qualities, desire to improve confidence, and conviction in their beliefs. Some, on the other hand, display beta qualities such as lack of confidence, a follower instead of a leader, and a fair amount of ego.

Here we take a look at some of these characters and compare their defining traits.

Disclaimer: This list is arranged in no particular order and is solely the author's opinion and contains minor spoilers.

Naruto characters who display alpha traits

1) Third Raikage

Third Raikage from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

It’s not surprising to have Third Raikage on this list since he tends to showcase quite a few alpha traits. The character is assertive, firmly believes in his own abilities and is someone who has a strong sense of conviction. Third Raikage is ridiculously strong and also appears to possess a muscular build. In fact, such was his strength that he was able to take on the Eight Tailed Beast by himself in the Naruto series.

2) Might Guy

Might Guy (image via Pierrot)

Might Guy is the type of person who is extremely motivated and quite energetic. It’s easy for someone to not take this character seriously, but the moment Might Guy gets down to business, he commands a certain level of respect from his comrades. He was strong enough to give Ten Tail Jinchuriki Madara a run for his money. In a world full of shinobis that rely on chakra for ninjutsus, this man took his taijutsu to a level that put him on par with some of the strongest characters in the Naruto series. He is a good leader, has immense strength, and the desire to work hard.

3) Tsunade

Tsunade Senju from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Kishimoto is infamous for improper treatment of female characters in the Naruto series. However, that is not the case with Tsunade, who is one of those characters whose raw power can be matched only by a select few. She was the Fifth Hokage and displayed good leadership qualities during her tenure. She is also someone who is mentally tough and perseveres in times of difficulty. She gave her best and tended to the wounds of the injured during the Fourth Great Ninja War as well.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (image via Viz)

One of those characters whose very presence in Naruto is intimidating, Itachi Uchiha is someone who is quite powerful and respected by those who know him. He is someone who decided to carry the burden of hatred in order to protect the one closest to him. He is the reason for the downfall of the Uchiha clan, but he saw no other way to reduce casualties while saving his brother. He is extremely intelligent and he would make an exceptional leader.

5) Tobirama

Tobirama Senju (image via Pierrot)

Tobirama exhibits a fair number of alpha traits. He is strong and helps people around him. He might seem like the type of character whose actions are dictated by his emotions, but he is extremely intelligent. In fact, he was responsible for a lot of the administrative work that went into the village during the earlier stages. He is proud of his abilities and would never give up, come what may. While Tobirama is a capable leader, the only downside to this character is his hatred towards the Uchiha.

Naruto characters who display beta traits

1) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Hinata is one of those characters in the series that generally doesn’t seem to be confident in her abilities and is always nervous around Naruto. Despite her strength and the potential she had, she didn’t really utilize it and didn’t really show any leadership qualities. Her utter lack of confidence during the earlier stages of the series coupled with the lack of leadership skills are symbolic of her beta traits.

2) Sakura

Sakura Haruno (image via Viz)

There is no doubt that Sakura becomes a strong character with great leadership qualities by the end of Shippuden. But, Kishimoto’s poor writing is reflected in this character since she was a character that constantly needed protection in the Naruto series. While she had the drive to become a better shinobi, she was saved by her comrades time and again, and would try to summon Naruto during extremely difficult situations. Sakura as a character could have been handled better in the series.

3) Tenten

Tenten from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

A character that was almost irrelevant in the series, Tenten barely received any screen time or attention from the mangaka. She would be defeated quite easily, and didn’t really display any qualities of leadership either, instead showing signs of weakness everytime she got to redeem herself. Given her abilities as a weapons expert, she could have been a well-written character with a unique fighting style and strong sense of confidence, but the way she was portrayed was the exact opposite of that.

4) Shino

Shino Aburame (image via Pierrot)

Shino is another character in the Naruto series who didn’t really affect the plot much. He was certainly a reliable shinobi who saw everything objectively, but never exuded a desire to gain strength or display leadership qualities. This is the main reason why the character is perceived to display beta traits throughout the course of the series.

5) Karin

Karin Uzumaki (image via Pierrot)

Belonging to the Uzumaki clan, Karin did not really utilize her potential as a shinobi. She is extremely intelligent and has healing abilities, which makes her a extremely valuable to any team that she is in. But, she didn’t really have the desire to become stronger and strive towards greatness. All she cared about was Sasuke despite his actions towards her in the series. She placed his well-being above hers and was content knowing that he was doing well by settling down with Sakura and raising a child with her.

