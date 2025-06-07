Black Butler season 5 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official site. Afterward, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subs.

Ad

In the previous episode, Diedrich saved Ciel from Wolfram and found an escape route. Meanwhile, Hilde and others emerged from the land with Panzer to stop Ciel and his group from escaping.

However, Sebastian had the last laugh, as he demolished the tank with bombs. Given how the episode ended, fans are awaiting the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 11.

Black Butler season 5 episode 11 release date and time

Sebastian, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 11 will be released on June 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

Ad

Trending

Below are the release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 11, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 9 am Central Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 11 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 12 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 4 pm Central European Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 5 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 9:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 15, 2025 1:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 11?

Wolfram, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the airing of Black Butler season 5 episode 11 on several local channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and later on AT-X and MBS. The episode will also stream on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and other streaming sites.

Ad

Additionally, Black Butler season 5 episode 11 will be available on Crunchyroll for the viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, CIS, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and India. Furthermore, fans from selected countries can watch the episode on Bilibili Global.

Black Butler season 5 episode 10 recap

Ciel and Deidrich in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, the episode commenced with Diedrich rescuing Ciel Phantomhive from Wolfram Gelzer's bullet. Ciel commented that Diedrich appeared different from usual. Meanwhile, Diedrich shot Wolfram's wrist and found an opening to escape with Ciel. After a while, Baldroy and Snake joined them.

Ad

While running from the soldiers, Diedrich informed Ciel that he was in trouble. Apparently, the soldiers had been preparing something sinister in the forest. At that moment, a Panzer emerged from the land. Hilde, Anne, and others were on board to annihilate Ciel and his group. Diedrich noted that a single strike from the Panzer's cannon would eradicate them in an instant.

The Panzer, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

A cannon was shot at them, but they barely survived the attack. At that moment, Sebastian arrived at the scene and gave Ciel the SuLIN samples he secured from the lab. Meanwhile, Diedrich informed Ciel about an eastern railway road they could use to escape. Ciel then handed over the SuLIN samples to Diedrich and urged him to keep them with him.

Ad

Ciel added that he trusted Diedrich with the job. Afterward, Ciel asked Baldroy and others to go with Diedrich. Meanwhile, he remained with Sebastian in the forest. Shortly after, Ciel Phantomhive ordered his demon butler to destroy the Panzer. Sebastian swiftly charged toward the tank while evading the soldiers' bullets. He kicked the tank, but it only left a dent.

Sebastian and Ciel in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Ciel Phantomhive suspected the tank must have had a vulnerable spot. Otherwise, it would have been impossible for such a heavy vehicle to move rapidly. Eventually, Sebastian located the top of the tank as the most vulnerable spot. He kicked the cannon and dropped a few bombs inside. The bombs exploded while Anne and others were inside.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ludger, a Grim Reaper, reaped Anne's soul and analyzed her Cinematic Record. Ludger told his partner, Sascha, that demons were truly merciless. However, Sascha didn't pay attention to his words, as she was busy reading a document from the eastern branch. The episode ended with the Grim Reapers looking forward to the upcoming events.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 11? (speculative)

Ludger and Sascha in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 11 will continue the adaptation from the 103rd chapter of Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series. As such, the episode will likely reveal Ludger and Sascha's intentions. Additionally, the episode will reveal Hilde's condition and her next plans.

Ad

She might try to kill Sieglinde. It remains to be seen if Sebastian can get to her first. On the other hand, the episode may show the Phantomhive servants engaged in combat against the remaining soldiers.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More