Fire Force season 3 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on TBS, CBC, MBS, and other Japanese syndications, as per the show's official website. Following this, the episode will be digitally available on Crunchyroll and other services for international viewers, with multiple subtitles.

Previously, Sho Kusakabe decided to escape the Nether and find his brother, Shinra Kusakabe. Meanwhile, Haumea and others held a mass and initiated the final preparations for the Great Cataclysm. Elsewhere, Akitaru Obi discreetly met Honda, Pan ko Paat, and urged them to aid Company 8 during the impending crisis.

On the other hand, the episode saw Schop return to inform Shinra and others of interesting facts about the Great Cataclysm and how it was different from the one that failed 250 years ago. Given how the episode enticingly ended, fans can hardly wait to find out what happens next in Fire Force season 3 episode 11.

Fire Force season 3 episode 11 release date and time

Haumea, as seen in the anime (Image via David Productions)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 11 is slated to be released on June 14, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Yet, because of the time zone differences, many fans can watch Fire Force season 3 episode 11 earlier on June 13, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Fire Force season 3 episode 11, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 11 am Central Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 1 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 2 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 13, 2025 7 pm Central European Time Friday, June 13, 2025 8 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, June 13, 2025 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, June 14, 2025 3:30 am

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 11?

Vulcan, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 11 will be aired on local channels like MBS, CBC, TBS, and later on NBC and BS-TBS. Also, the episode will be digitally distributed on Netflix in Japan.

Additionally, Fire Force season 3 episode 11 will be available on Crunchyroll for interested fans worldwide, except Japan, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 recap

Sho Kusakabe in the episode (Image via David Production)

The episode commenced with a rush of memories from the past flowing through Sho Kusakabe's mind after he reunited with his brother, Shinra, through the Adolla Link. Sho realized that he had to meet his brother before anything. However, escaping the Nether was a challenge, with Haumea and the other Guardians around.

However, once he heard that Haumea was occupied with the Cataclysm's preparations, he realized it was the opportune time. Interestingly, Sho's guardian, Arrow, accompanied him outside, even though the boy strongly refused her. Arrow said it was her duty, and that her duty was her will.

Elsewhere, Iris informed Shinra that Akitaru Obi would hold a meeting when he returned. Apparently, he had gone off somewhere in the morning. After returning from his business, Obi told everyone that while they had strengthened their ties with various powers, their current circumstances prevented them from seeking help from Company 1, Haijima, or the Army.

Hibana, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Meanwhile, Hibana appeared with a report on the Great Cataclysm and the Spontaneous Human Combustion. She reminded everyone that Company 5 still had their back. Shortly after Hibana's arrival, Schop made a surprise visit. He said he had come to tell them the facts of the Great Cataclysm he had heard from the lady in black.

Meanwhile, Haumea assembled the White Clad members for a Mass before the Great Cataclysm. She realized that Sho had escaped. However, Haumea was least bothered by his actions because they had already done the preparations for the Great Cataclysm, their sole objective.

Following that, she demonstrated her powers and informed everyone that the Evangelist had been pleased with their preparations. She asked the members to initiate their next plans.

Faerie, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

The episode also saw the Great Cataclysm Execution Specialist Force, a team responsible for ensuring the cataclysm happened without an issue. Dragon was one of the main members, with Faerie as the leader. Faerie reminded Dragon that while he's the "strongest," he was to perish in the Great Cataclysm.

In the meantime, Schop rambled about his adventurous journey from the Chinese Peninsula. Afterward, he told Shinra and his friends about the impending Cataclysm. Apparently, the coming Cataclysm was different from the one that failed. The previous cataclysm didn't work because the evangelists couldn't solve the Pi.

Shinra and Schop in the episode (Image via David Production)

That's why the Evangelist gave humanity intelligence and enhanced the civilization's level to ensure the Pi could be coded. With the necessary Pillars and the Pi decoded, it was only a matter of time before the world merged with Adolla. Nobody uttered a single word after that, as only silence prevailed. Eventually, Obi broke that silence and said they still could stop the cataclysm.

At that moment, Shinra asked Akitaru Obi where he had gone in the morning. Obi said he had gone to meet a few people. The episode then delved into a flashback and showed Akitaru Obi discreetly meeting Gustav Honda, the Company 2 Captain. He asked the man about the Empire's movements and wondered if he would assist Company 8 during the Cataclysm.

Obi knew it was difficult for Honda to directly help Company 8, but asked if they were prepared for everything. Likewise, he met Pan Ko Paat, who assured him that his company would have Company 4's support. Although Company 2 and 4 were ready to help, Licht realized it might still not be enough to face the Cataclysm.

Akitaru Obi meets Gustav (Image via David Production)

Yet, Shinra was delighted to have new allies. Meanwhile, Schop sensed something strange. He recalled experiencing the same sensation on his way to Tokyo. Hibana speculated that it was probably Sumire's powers. The episode then switched to Haumea, who commenced the final preparations.

On Haumea's cue, Sumire began demonstrating her powers to cause loud Earthquakes. As soon as she did that, a massive pillar emerged from the sea. The episode ended with the pillar's advent, marking the advance toward the world's doomed fate.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 11? (speculative)

The erected pillar, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Considering how the latest episode concluded, Fire Force season 3 episode 11 will likely begin the adaptation from chapter 211 of Atsushi Ohkubo's manga series. As such, the episode will show Shinra and others reacting to the erected pillar.

Shinra Kusakabe will likely head to the site and do something about the pillar. Fire Force season 3 episode 11 will also include plenty of action scenes, focusing on characters near the port. It remains to be seen if Company 8's new allies take part in the action.

