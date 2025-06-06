The Beginning After the End episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 11 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV, AT-X, and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital services for international viewers, with multiple subtitles.

Ad

The previous episode followed Arthur Leywin as he attended a special auction event on the eve of Helstea Auction House's 10th anniversary. Many renowned figures were invited as guests, including the King of Sapin, Blaine Glayder, and his family. Arthur was entangled in a messy affair when the royal conjurer, Sebastian, asked him to hand over Sylvie.

However, Arthur defied Sebastian, the king, and demonstrated the powers acquired from his Beast Will. Although Arthur was saved from massive setbacks, the incident at the Helstea Auction House served as a humbling lesson for him. Given how the episode ended, fans are awaiting the release of The Beginning After the End episode 11.

Ad

Trending

The Beginning After the End episode 11 release date and time

Arthur Leywin demonstrates Static Void (Image via Studio A-Cat)

According to the anime's official website and release schedule, The Beginning After the End episode 11 will be released on June 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, timings can vary depending on the time zone differences in various regions.

Ad

Below are the release dates and timings for The Beginning After the End episode 11, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 10:25 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 12:25 PM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 1:25 PM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 2:25 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 6:25 PM Central European Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:25 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 10:55 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 1:25 AM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, June 12, 2025 2:55 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 11?

The royal conjurer in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 11 will be first broadcast on local Japanese channels, like Fuji TV, Tokai TV, Hokkaido TV, AT-X, Cultural Broadcasting, Ishikawa TV, and others. In addition, the episode will be streaming on digital sites like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, a day following its television release (June 11, 2025).

Ad

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Oceania, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and India can stream The Beginning After the End episode 11 on Crunchyroll, as part of the service's Spring 2025 anime line-up.

Additionally, anime enthusiasts from selected South and Southeast Asian regions can access The Beginning After the End episode 11 on Bilibili Global.

The Beginning After the End episode 10 recap

The Helstea auction house in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The episode began with Arthur Leywin attending a special auction event on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Helstea Auction House. Arthur looked around the hall and observed many eminent aristocrats and adventurers who had come to buy a wide range of rare items at the auction.

Ad

Interestingly, the king of Sapin, Blaine Glayder, and his family were among the special dignitaries. As the auction kicked off, Arthur observed the bidding war. Meanwhile, he realized that Sylvie was missing. He went to the other side of the hallway to search for Sylvie.

In the meantime, Vincent Helstea unveiled a World Lion, one of the rare Mana Beasts, as the next item at the auction. Blaine Glayder's son, Curtis, wanted the lion for himself, so the king decided to join the bidding war. Elsewhere, Arthur saw Sylvie near the royal conjurer, who had taken a liking to the Mana Beast.

Ad

King Blaine and his family (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The royal conjurer asked Arthur for Sylvie, but he denied him. Refusing to back down, the royal conjurer demonstrated his flames and directed them toward Arthur. However, the boy easily dodged the flames, but remained determined not to hand over Sylvie. At that moment, the royal conjurer threatened Arthur by saying that he would have his parents pay the price.

Ad

It wouldn't have mattered to Arthur if the threats were only to himself. Yet, the moment his parents were mentioned, his bloodlust spiked to the extreme. Arthur Leywin's bloodlust reverberated through the hall, affecting even the king of Sapin himself. Reynolds urged the guests to evacuate the hall swiftly. Only the king and his family remained, along with Vincent and Arthur's families.

The king admonished Reynolds for not catching the intruder. Reynolds said he was ready to accept any punishment for his actions. At that moment, the royal conjurer, Sebastian, intervened. He urged the king to show mercy and lessen the punishment. While saying so, he looked at Sylvie and expressed his desire to obtain it.

Ad

Arthur's bloodlust shows Sylvia's visage (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The king mentioned that he had been wanting to give Sebastian something for a while. Since he was interested in the Mana Beast, the King asked Arthur to hand over the beast to Sebastian. However, Arthur defied the king's request, not just once but thrice. Even though the king offered the World Lion in exchange, Arthur didn't waver from his stance.

Ad

The royal guards were furious at Arthur and charged at him. At that moment, Arthur Leywin demonstrated the powers of his Beast Will's Acquire Phase, the Static Void, to stop time. Only the royal conjurer and he remained normal, while everyone else stood motionless. Arthur Leywin then exuded his menacing aura and broke the conjurer's leg.

Yet, the boy fell unconscious once he deactivated his spell. Afterward, he regained consciousness and found himself lying on a bed. Arthur's mother, Alice, was relieved to see the boy was doing well. She mentioned that the doctor had assured her that he would wake up soon. Yet, she couldn't stay calm since she was a mother.

Ad

Arthur and Alice (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Once Arthur's condition was better, he went to the marketplace with his mother. Alice liked an accessory and bought it for Elenour. Meanwhile, the king sent a messenger to negotiate the auction house's incident with Reynolds and Arthur. The king was deeply hurt by the royal guard's actions, so he relieved them of their duties.

Ad

Likewise, the king fired the royal conjurer. Although Arthur could have died, the king wanted to bury the hatchet with money. Eventually, Arthur realized that his behavior was also quite rude. The experience at the auction house somewhat humbled him and reminded him of his position in the new world.

The following day, Arthur Leywin saw a bird near Xyrus Academy and followed it. The bird guided Arthur to a forest, where he met a veteran lady with a hat. The episode ended with Arthur Leywin's encounter with the said lady.

Ad

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 11? (speculative)

The elderly lady Arthur met (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 11 will likely reveal the identity of the woman whom Arthur met at the end of the latest installment.

Ad

She's most likely the director Vincent talked about in the earlier episode. As such, she might want to see Arthur's potential. Overall, The Beginning After the End episode 11 should feature more action.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More