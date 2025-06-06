Fire Force season 3 episode 10: The road to the Great Cataclysm begins as Shinra Kusakabe and his friends face a stern challenge

Fire Force season 3 episode 10, titled Advent, was released on Friday, June 6, 2025. The episode witnessed the final preparations conducted by the White Clads to initiate the Great Cataclysm. Meanwhile, Sho Kusakabe wanted to meet his brother once more, after reuniting with him through an Adolla Link.

On the other hand, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 saw Akitaru Obi try to convince the leaders of the other Companies to join their cause in stopping the Great Cataclysm. At the same time, the episode marked the return of a fan-favorite character, Schop. Overall, the episode provided a breather before the main action.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 10.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10: Sho Kusakabe embraces free will while Schop returns

Sho Kusakabe in the episode (Image via David Production)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 begins with Sho Kusakabe recollecting the faint memories of his past, after briefly witnessing his brother, Shinra, through an Adolla Link. Sho, whose past memories are still hazy, wonders where these memories are coming from.

Meanwhile, he remembers his duty and the Great Cataclysm. Yet, he's perplexed because he saw his "brother." Sho Kusakabe recalls the warmth he never felt before after he met Shinra. Unsure of what to do, Sho realizes he must meet his brother once more. However, he also knows that he can't let Haumea and the guardians suspect anything.

While walking in the hallway, Sho encounters Inca. He realizes that he must be cautious, as Inca can see the future. At the same time, Sho remembers that Haumea is distracted by the Great Cataclysm's preparations. Therefore, he feels it's his best chance to escape. Sho meets Sumire, Charon, and others on his way, but tries his best not to raise their suspicion.

Arrow, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

At this moment, in Fire Force season 3 episode 10, Arrow appears at the scene. Arrow says that the final mass before the Cataclysm will be soon. She asks Sho where he is going. However, Sho doesn't answer. Although he knows it's dangerous to leave, he can't lie to his feelings.

Sho Kusakabe then pulls out his blade and orders Arrow to lead him outside. He threatens to cut her down if she defies him. However, Arrow assures Sho that she won't ever turn him down as his guardian. During a conversation with Sho, Arrow reveals that she's devoted to him. She mentions that her will is to carry out her duties.

Sho senses no ill intentions from Arrow, but only genuine servitude. As such, he lets the White Clad lead him outside. Arrow tells Sho in Fire Force season 3 episode 10 that she will be his companion wherever he goes. However, Sho says he doesn't need one and wants her to stay away from him.

Sho and Arrow, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Yet, he eventually realizes that no matter what he says, Arrow won't listen. Thus, he lets her tag along with him. Meanwhile, Haumea, Inca, Charon, Sumire, and others find out that Sho has escaped. Haumea doesn't bother much, because the Pillars have already assembled. As such, she thinks the Cataclysm won't be stopped.

After Sho's narrative, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 focuses on Shinra Kusakabe waking up outside. Iris greets him with a good morning and asks if he was able to sleep comfortably lying on the ground. She then informs him that they will have a meeting when Captain Akitaru Obi returns. Apparently, Obi went somewhere early in the morning.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 then shifts to Akitaru Obi, reminding his troops of the impending war. Although they have been working on strengthening their ties with various powers within the empire, due to the current circumstances, obtaining the aid of the Holy Sol Temple, including the Company 1, Haijima, or the army, will be difficult.

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

He also mentions that the Great Cataclysm is approaching soon. Shinra asks Akitaru Obi if he knows something about this. At this moment, in Fire Force season 3 episode 10, Hibana appears at the scene, with reports on the Spontaneous Human Combustion and the Great Cataclysm. Obi thanks Hibana for joining them despite the adverse circumstances.

Following this, the party indulges in a conversation. However, their discussions are cut short as Schop appears out of nowhere. Shinra Kusakabe asks Schop why he has come. While Schop initially begins rambling about his adventure, he eventually says that he has come to tell them some interesting facts he heard from the lady in black (Amaterasu) about the Great Cataclysm.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10: Akitaru Obi exudes confidence, while the White Clad make their move

Haumea, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere, in Fire Force season 3 episode 10, White Clad members begin the Mass ahead of the Great Cataclysm. Haumea says that Sho's absence won't be a problem. According to Sumire, they have already been assembling Pillars by the awakening of the Adolla Burst.

Haumea mentions that it doesn't matter where the pillars are; they cannot run from Adolla. As per Fire Force season 3 episode 10, the Pillars are joined with the Adolla. At this moment, Haumea demonstrates a power that lets her know that the Evangelist is satisfied with their preparations.

Meanwhile, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 introduced the Great Cataclysm Execution Specialist force, a team responsible for ensuring the mission's success. Dragon was one of the integral members of the squad, with Faerie as the leader.

Faerie, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Faerie reminds Dragon that though he's the strongest, he too shall perish in the Great Cataclysm. Meanwhile, Haumea says they shall begin the mass by the Evangelist's orders. Following this scene, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 switches to Asakusa, where Schop informs Shinra and others that the Great Cataclysm is imminent.

This time, things are different, with the White Clad having the Pillars and Pi. Apparently, the previous cataclysm was a failure because they couldn't decode the Pi. That's why the Evangelists gave humans intelligence, enhanced their civilization level, and kept things going until the Pi was decoded.

Vulcan interrupts Schop and says that his ancestors built the Amaterasu and left behind a key. He wonders if that was the key to unlocking Pi. Likewise, Hibana restates Schop's facts and realizes the preparations have already been done for their world to become a new star. Everyone falls silent, fearing such an outcome.

Shinra and Schop in the episode (Image via David Production)

However, Akitaru Obi breaks the air by assuring that it's not all bad news. At this moment, in Fire Force season 3 episode 10, Shinra asks Obi where he went this morning. The captain replies that he went to meet a few people. Following this, the episode delves into a flashback showing Obi meeting Gustav Honda discreetly.

He asks Gustav whether Company 2 has seen any moves from the Empire, and enquires if he would cooperate with them. Honda reminds him how difficult it is to work under the empire's shadows. Akitaru Obi understands that Honda cannot publicly cooperate with Company 8 due to his position as Captain, but he asks him to prepare anything he can.

Obi's question puzzles Honda, as he asks him what he is supposed to prepare. Obi says that he needs to prepare "everything." After meeting Honda, Akitaru Obi heads out to meet Pan Ko Paat, the new Captain of Company 4.

Obi and Gustav in the episode (Image via David Production)

Pan Ko Paat assures Obi that his company will assist him in the best way. Following this, Akitaru returns to Asakusa. He informs everyone that he was able to convince the leaders of Company 2 and Company 4 to provide them assistance to combat the Great Cataclysm.

Following this, the narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 10 returns to the present. Shinra is thrilled that the 4th has decided to become their ally. Meanwhile, Licht says they still don't know what will happen in the Great Cataclysm. That's why he's not sure whether their forces will be enough. Obi says as long as they don't lose hope, it's fine.

He is confident of putting an end to the Great Cataclysm. Meanwhile, Schop senses something familiar. He mentions that he sensed a weird energy flowing through the ground many times on his way to Tokyo. Hibana speculates it's probably Sumire's powers.

The pillar, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 then cuts to Haumea, commenting how humans outside have already become terrified. Meanwhile, Sumire begins the final preparations.

She demonstrates her powers to create large earthquakes throughout the city. As soon as she does that, a massive Pillar erects from the depths of the sea. Fire Force season 3 episode 10 ends with the people near the port frightened by the sight.

Conclusion

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 was the perfect example of the calm before the storm. The White Clad members have already commenced their preparations for the Great Cataclysm, which would unify the world with the Adolla.

On the other hand, the episode served as an integral moment for Sho, who finally realized that he must meet his brother.

