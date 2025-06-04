Fire Force season 3 episode 10 preview teases Sho Kusakabe's enlightenment

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the official site and the X handle for the franchise unveiled the preview synopsis and images for Fire Force season 3 episode 10. Titled Appearance, the episode is slated to be released on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 9:53 am PT, which translates to Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 1:53 am JST, during the Animeism programming slot on CBC, MBS, TBS, and other networks in Japan.

In the previous episode, Vulcan and others followed Arthur Boyle into the Nether, as the boy believed he could find the real Orichalcum there. Unexpectedly, the party encountered two figures in Nether, who were none other than Arthur's parents.

While they claimed they left Arthur to "Save the world," in reality, they purely abandoned the boy. Arthur's parents also revealed intriguing facts about the Evangelist, the Great Cataclysm, and more. In the meantime, Shinra wanted to visit the Adolla to unearth its secrets. Interestingly, he established contact with his younger brother, Sho.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 10.

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 preview hints at Sho Kusakabe escaping the Nether to find his brother

According to the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 will pick up the events from the previous installment and focus on Shinra Kusakabe's reunion with his younger brother, Sho Kusakabe, through their Adolla Link. As fans may know, Sho hasn't been able to grasp the full picture concerning his past and his actions.

Under Haumea's influence, the boy was led to believe he was an integral White Clad member. However, he still remembers the strange warmth he felt from Shinra when they faced each other in Nether. Thus, as per the synopsis, Sho wants to meet his brother once more before the Great Cataclysm to know everything.

Arrow and Sho in the preview image (Image via David Production)

As such, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 will showcase Sho Kusakabe trying to escape from the Nether. While it won't be easy, his guardian, Arrow, might help him. Besides that, the episode may also highlight the White Clad's conference before the Great Cataclysm.

As fans would know, the White Clad has successfully triggered the rise of the eight Pillars, necessary for calamity. With everything set in stone, Haumea, Charon, Yona, Sumire, and others will announce the Great Cataclysm Execution Specialist Force. Moreover, the preview images suggest that the episode will feature Faerie, who will lead the said faction.

Schop returns in the anime (Image via David Production)

At the same time, the episode will mark the return of Schop, the talking mole from the Chinese Peninsula. As evident from the preview image, Schop is seen talking to Shina Kusakabe. He has likely come to inform Shinra and others about the Great Cataclysm and other facts he has discovered.

Moreover, judging from the synopsis and the preview images, Fire Force season 3 episode 10 will likely cover chapters 207 to 210 from Atsushi Ohkubo's original manga series. It remains to be seen if the episode omits a few key moments/panels from those chapters, and adds a few from other chapters.

Faerie, as seen in the preview image (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 10 will no doubt please fans, who have been waiting to see Sho Kusakabe's reaction to seeing his brother in Adolla. The Adolla Link will trigger Sho to escape Nether and meet Shinra.

Furthermore, the episode will accelerate the narrative regarding the Great Cataclysm. At any rate, the upcoming episode won't be action-heavy, but rather informative.

