Fire Force season 3 episode 7: Benimaru saves Shinra and others, as Hibana uncovers the St. Raffles Convent's truth 

Fire Force season 3 episode 7, titled Sleeping Truth, was released on Friday, May 16, 2025. The episode followed Benimaru Shinmon as he arrived at the Fuchu Prison, disguised as the Moonlight Mask, to save Shinra Kusakabe, Akitaru Obi, and other injured Company 8 members from the White-Clad's onslaught. He took them safely to the Asakusa and tended to their wounds.

Ad

On the other hand, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 saw Hibana, Karim, and Huo Yan Li arrive at the St. Raffles convent, as they felt the establishment could hide secrets about the doppelgangers. The episode revealed some spine-chilling facts about the orphanage's true purpose and showed Sumire in a new light.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 7.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7: Benimaru takes Company 8 to Asakusa, as the Empire brands Shinra a murderer

Benimaru, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Fire Force season 3 episode 7 commences with the White-clad members identifying Benimaru Shimon right away, even though the firefighter has disguised his face with a mask. His matoi and outfit are a clear indication of his original identity. Benimaru knows that even if Company 7 is from Asakusa, they cannot make enemies with the Empire.

Ad

Trending

That's why he has to use an alias. Yet, unfortunately, the plan doesn't quite work. Nevertheless, Benimaru focuses on the actual mission: Rescuing the Company 8 members from the White Clad. To do so, he takes on the White-clad members and demonstrates his flame. He asks Lieutenant Hinawa to grab onto the Matoi quickly. At this moment, in Fire Force season 3 episode 7, Charon charges at Benimaru.

Haumea, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

At the same time, Haumea demonstrates her static powers. Yet, none of that works against Benimaru, who controls all the heat within a four-meter radius. Inca, who can see the invisible flames, realizes that it's akin to a moon. Elsewhere, in Fire Force season 3 episode 7, Joker uses his cards to eliminate the Infernal Bugs from Akitaru Obi's body, thereby saving the 8th Company's Captain.

Ad

He says there's no time to waste, as they are being surrounded by the White-clads. Meanwhile, Akitaru Obi asks Shinra about Captain Burns's whereabouts. Shinra says that a demon has taken Burns somewhere. Yet, before he can say anything more, he loses consciousness. Obi then carries Shinra on his shoulders. He mentions that they must protect the country for which Captain Burns has fought to the end.

Akitaru Obi and Shinra (Image via David Production)

On the other side, Maki, Tamaki, Hinawa, and others from the 8th Company ride onto Benimaru Shinmon's Matoi. At this moment, Joker arrives at the scene and says he will back him up. He sees Dragon on the other side, and wonders if Benimaru can take him on. Benimaru measures Dragon's strength with his flames and realizes that he's truly a monster.

Ad

As such, he demonstrates his skills to create a diversion to escape from the scene with the injured members of Company 8. Meanwhile, Haumea feels that everything has gone according to plan. Since all the Pillars have gathered, she calls it time to proceed to the final phase. Meanwhile, in Fire Force season 3 episode 7, Benimaru guides everyone to Asakusa.

Dragon in the episode (Image via David Production)

As soon as they arrive, Benimaru's subordinates look after the injured members. Akitaru Obi appreciates Benimaru for taking them in. He states that everything would have been over if he hadn't arrived on time. At this moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 7, Benimaru asks Obi about the Empire's sudden change.

Ad

Obi informs him about the sudden coalescence between the Holy Sol Empire and Evangelists, and how it has led to them being excommunicated from the Empire. Furthermore, he reveals that Captain Burns from Company 8 has become a martyr. Konro asks Obi whether a doppelganger has killed Burns.

Obi, Konro, and Benimaru (Image via David Production)

Obi cannot say for sure, but mentions that the White Clad were trying to summon a Demon. In addition, he thinks that the sin of Captain Burns's murder will fall on Company 8. As a result, Obi fears the bond between the empire and the White Clad will only strengthen. Meanwhile, at Company 4's headquarters, Ogun asks Pan about the latest situation.

Ad

Pan reveals that they have already lost two key figures, and they cannot afford to lose more. Hence, he feels it's time to stick with Company 8. Meanwhile, Captain Burns's funeral rites are carried out at the cathedral by Company 1 alone. Nobody knows that it's an empty casket they are praying to.

Karim and Huo Yan Li (Image via David Production)

The emperor has also declared Shinra Kusakabe the murderer of Captain Leonard Burns. As a result, Company 8 is branded a traitor. Meanwhile, Huo Yan asks Karim whether he remembers Burns's final words before he left.

Ad

According to Fire Force season 3 episode 7, Burns felt the world would be changed by the younger people. That's why Karim and Huo Yan Li want to take the responsibility and protect Company 1's ideals shaped by their Captain. For that, Karim knows exactly where they must go.

Fire Force season 3 episode 7: Hibana meets an unexpected figure at St. Raffles Convent

St. Raffles convent, as seen in the past (Image via David Production)

The narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 7 shifts the focus to the St. Raffles orphanage, where Hibana and Iris once belonged. It's a convent where young girls without families were brought up as Sisters. The sisters at the convent devoted themselves to prayers, day in and day out. Each day, they ate meals thrice, and drew substance mostly from the vegetables.

Ad

The vegetables were mostly nurtured by the sisters themselves. Moreover, the convent made it a custom for the sisters to be named after the Plants. Fire Force season 3 episode 7 then shows Hibana arriving at the ruins of the St. Raffles convent. She wants to uncover the secrets that may be lying somewhere within the ruins.

Hibana, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

As she begins her investigation, she senses the frequency dropping near the altar. As such, Hibana becomes sure that the mystery of the doppelgangers must be beneath the convent's altar. However, she wonders how she can pull it up. At this moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 7, Karim and Hua Yan Li arrive at the scene. With combined efforts, they displace the altar.

Ad

As soon as they do that, they notice a hidden chamber with a staircase descending to an unknown place. Hibana and others follow the stairs and arrive at a dilapidated room with plenty of books on botany. Karim notices a book on agronomy as well. He asks if it means anything to Hibana. The Company 5 Captain suddenly notices a book on bugs.

Sister Sumire in the episode (Image via David Production)

What's more, she discovers a cookbook lying around the room. At this moment, everything becomes clear to Hibana. She recalls the food she and the other sisters used to eat at the convent, and surmises that they were all fed Infernal Bugs along with normal food.

Ad

She realizes that the whole time they were being produced as "corps." Just then, she senses someone behind her. Fire Force season 3 episode 7 ends with Hibana shocked to see Sister Sumire.

Conclusion

Fire Force season 3 episode 7 witnessed one of the shocking turnarounds in the story, as Sister Sumire was implied to be a White-Clad member. The episode confirmed that the sisters at the St. Raffles convent were the pawns of a massive doppelganger experiment, just as Hibana had suspected.

Ad

Furthermore, the episode showcased Benimaru's might, as he effortlessly rescued the battle-worn Company 8 members and took them to Asakusa.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More