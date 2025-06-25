This fantasy anime has become the new "standard" after Demon Slayer (and it's not Jujutsu Kaisen)

When it comes to the fantasy anime genre, Demon Slayer has created a benchmark and maintained its pole position for a long time. The anime is filled with some of the most intriguing fight sequences and immaculate animation to back it up. There is another series that has appeared on the horizon that might have slightly tipped itself in favour as the new top standard for the genre.

The anime in question here is, of course, Solo Leveling. Winning some of the most coveted awards since its premiere, the series has some of the advanced animation in the industry, with an adrenaline-filled storyline. With just two animation seasons under its belt, the A-1 Pictures series has already become one of the top names in the genre.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Solo Leveling has become the new top "standard" in the fantasy anime genre after Demon Slayer

Ever since Solo Leveling's debut back in 2024, it has become one of the most popular anime series, with the recent season 2 ending in March 2025. With some of the most intriguing animation sequences and a unique storyline to back it up, this anime has become the new top standard for production.

While for a long time the Demon Slayer series has held the top spot for the fantasy anime genre, Solo Leveling may soon usurp this legendary position. The latter's progress towards the numero uno position can easily be measured by several fans' reactions. To further cement its position, it has recently won the Best Anime of the Year award for 2025 from Crunchyroll.

Adapted from the Korean manhwa series authored by Chugong by A-1 Pictures Animation Studio, the Solo Leveling series has an extensive storyline that features the isekai aspect uniquely. The series also has a roster of iconic characters, especially the well-planned main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo.

However, while Solo Leveling is reaching new heights as being considered the new "standard" for the fantasy anime genre, it doesn't necessarily mean that Demon Slayer slacked off or dropped the ball in any way. The latter is still considered one of the peaks in animation, especially with its latest sequence involving the upcoming Infinity Castle arc films.

The Demon Slayer series has some of the most well-choreographed fight sequences and some of the best-written characters in terms of both humans and demons. Every fight from the series has been applauded by fans, and they acknowledge the justice done by Ufotable in animating Koyoharu Gotouge's manga story.

Final thoughts

While it may not be fair to call Solo Leveling the new "standard" to the fantasy anime genre over something like Demon Slayer. It is also undeniable that Solo Leveling has raised the bar for many upcoming series in the fantasy anime genre. With that being said, fans can look forward to both the upcoming seasons and films for these series, expecting some of the greatest works of the animation industry.

