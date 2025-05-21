I used to think Gotouge missed a trick by not letting Tanjiro meet Kokushibo until I understood the Demon's character arc in Demon Slayer

With the Demon Slayer anime series gradually approaching the climax with the Infinity Castle arc film, fans have been referring to the manga more than before. It's because they're curious about how the final battles of their beloved series will take place. While the battles have been clearly stated in the manga, some fans have seemed to feel a missed opportunity in one case.
Two of the most popular characters in the Demon Slayer series—Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, and the Upper Rank one demon of the Twelve Kizuki, Kokushibo—never crossed paths with each other. While several fans feel this is a missed opportunity, Gotouge might have intentionally done so for a reason. Read on to learn more about it.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains heavy spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.
Kokushibo and Tanjiro not meeting in Demon Slayer might be for the better
As mentioned in the Demon Slayer manga, Tanjiro and Kokushibo did not face once in the series, while it felt like they were destined to due to their past affiliations with Yoriichi Tsugikuni. While Tanjiro faced Akaza and then went on to face Muzan Kibutsuji, Kokushibo fought against Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa.
Given their affiliation to Yoriichi and their history with Sun Breathing, Kokushibo and Tanjiro not meeting felt like a missed opportunity. It would have been intriguing to see Kokushibo's reaction to Tanjiro using the Sun Breathing, something his brother Yoriichi used, and how much Tanjiro had developed the Breathing Form.
While Muichiro's meeting with Kokushibo made complete sense, given that the latter was Muichiro's ancestor, a meeting with Tanjiro would have completed the package. As with Muichiro, Kokushibo saw where his bloodline had advanced to; with Tanjiro, he would've seen how his brother's technique had developed, something that he despised.
Kokushibo's demon arc made it very clear why things turned out as they did and why Tanjiro not meeting Kokushibo was probably for the best. Kokushibo's choice to become a demon was entirely based on his hunger for power and his jealousy towards his brother Yoriichi. However, in the end, he was not defeated by any one strong person, but by a bunch of individuals far weaker than him.
While he did gain all that power throughout his years of becoming a demon, sworn to finish off Yoriichi's legacy, he accomplished nothing out of it. He didn't even get the satisfaction of meeting, let alone dying to, the person who inherited Yoriichi's legacy and powers of Sun Breathing, Tanjiro.
This acted as one final reassurance to him that his choice of becoming a demon was meaningless, as he could not even accomplish the one goal he had in his life. It also proved to him that his hunger for power meant nothing, all of which he prided himself upon and gained throughout the years.
Final thoughts
As the Infinity Castle arc films of the Demon Slayer series approach, fans of both the anime and the manga await in anticipation as the final chapters unfold. While the Kokushibo and Tanjiro matter has been clarified in this article, they still have extensive battles waiting ahead of them as the story moves into what might be the pinnacle of the entire series.
Also read:
- I'm tired of Demon Slayer fans not discussing the best Tanjiro scene in the Mugen Train anime film
- Brace yourselves, Demon Slayer fans, the Infinity Castle Arc will completely change the way you know Tanjiro
- Breathing Techniques in Demon Slayer have a secret that fans might not kno