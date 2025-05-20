I'm tired of Demon Slayer fans not discussing the best Tanjiro scene in the Mugen Train anime film

When it comes to Demon Slayer, the entire anime and manga series is filled with intriguing and well-planned scenes that play significant roles in both the narrative of the series and in attracting fans. The masterpiece written by Koyoharu Gotouge is one of the most popular series today.

While the series enjoys a massive fan following, with fans constantly discussing events and revisiting impactful sequences, many have overlooked one of the best scenes featuring Tanjiro himself. The scene in question is from The Mugen Train, during the fight between Tanjiro and Enmu.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga, as well as the Mugen Train film.

Most likely one of the best Tanjiro scenes from Demon Slayer that is less talked about

The Mugen Train film from Demon Slayer is one of the most popular and pivotal parts of the series' narrative. While the film mainly focuses on the Lower Moon demon Enmu and the Upper Moon demon Akaza of the Twelve Kizuki, it also plays a part in narrating the story moving forward with some major changes in the plot as well as deeper character explorations.

While there were many intriguing scenes from the film, one of the best-written and executed scenes featuring Tanjiro during his fight against Enmu is hardly discussed by fans. This scene occurs when Tanjiro climbs to the roof of the train after breaking free from Enmu's sleep and confronts him.

To provide context, the scene occurs when Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko, along with the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, board the Mugen Train to investigate demonic activity. They are quickly put to sleep by the Lower Rank One demon Enmu of the Twelve Kizuki, using his Blood Demon Art.

While the others were under Enmu's influence and manipulation, Tanjiro woke up with Nezuko's help and confronted him on the train's roof. As Tanjiro charged at Enmu using his Water Breathing Tenth Form, Enmu attempted to activate his Blood Demon Art to put Tanjiro to sleep. However, despite Enmu's repeated efforts, Tanjiro continually woke up.

He managed to do this by committing suicide each time Enmu induced sleep, which amazed Enmu. As Enmu noted, while committing suicide once is tough enough, Tanjiro was doing it countless times, demonstrating immense willpower, even when it occurs in dreams.

Enmu also manipulated Tanjiro's dreams, showing his family members blaming him for their deaths, aiming to break his spirit by turning them against him. Nevertheless, Tanjiro's love and conviction for them were much stronger, enabling him to resist Enmu's Blood Demon Art tricks, and he ultimately beheaded Enmu.

Final thoughts

Tanjiro under Enmu's Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Although not frequently mentioned by Demon Slayer fans, the battle between Tanjiro and Enmu in the Mugen Train film is a crucial moment in Tanjiro's character development, showcasing his conviction and the strength of his willpower. This scene may represent one of Tanjiro's finest moments in the series, if not the best in The Mugen Train film.

There are several other significant instances following the film, and the anime series is still ongoing, keeping the potential for more impactful scenes alive with the upcoming Infinity Castle arc films.

