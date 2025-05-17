Genya and Himejima's weapons represent Gotouge's biggest sin in Demon Slayer

The extensive narrative of the Demon Slayer anime and manga series provides several unique attributes and items that contribute to the success and popularity of the series. Written by the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, the manga series started in 2016 and ended in 2020, while the anime series is still ongoing.
Among the several small details in the series, one of the concepts by Gotouge has been criticized by a few fans as not being explored further. The concept in question here is Nichirin weapons, which are not exclusively limited to swords. While Gotouge did show variation, a little more expansion would have been intriguing and a great addition.
Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga series and reflects the author's opinions.
Demon Slayer's biggest missed opportunity might be exploring more Nichirin weapons
In the Demon Slayer series, the use of Nichirin weapons is a common practice for the Hashira and several other Slayers in the Corps. The Nichirin weapons primarily consist of swords, with two exceptions in the entire series: Gyomei's flail and axe, and Genya's Nichirin shotgun pellets.
To understand better, it is important to note how a Nichirin weapon is made. The weapons are forged with Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, found in the high mountains like Sunlight Mountain and Mount Yoko. The ores bask in sunlight, making them effective against demons when forged into a weapon. Even the aftereffects of the attack emulate the demons being slashed with sunlight.
The series focuses on the Nichirin-type weapons, particularly katanas, handing them to every major character in the series, like Tanjiro, the protagonist, and several others. However, it also makes an exception by giving two unique Nichirin-type weapons to the Stone Hashira- Gyomei Himejima, and a demon slayer- Genya Shinazugawa.
While the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, was given a Nichirin Chained Spike Flail and Axe, the demon slayer, Genya Shinazugawa, was given a Double Barreled Shotgun that he uses to shoot pellets made out of the same material used in the making of Nichirin swords. Despite this bringing a sense of diversity of weaponry in the series, it still felt like a lack of application of the concept.
Several other Nichirin-type weapons, other than katanas and the ones previously mentioned, could have been introduced in the series to create more extensive application of the concept. Several human characters who do not use any weapons could have been provided with a different type of Nichirin weapon.
It felt like a rushed last-minute concept by Gotougue that was rushed and needed more time, lacking in application, with only two instances currently present in the series. Given that the manga concluded in 2020, it may be a far-fetched idea with the possibility of the introduction of a new weapon.
However, the anime series can still be looked up to as it is a recurrent theme for anime adaptations to add exclusive scenes and parts. However, it might just be wishful thinking.
Final thoughts
As mentioned earlier, expecting any new Nichirin-type weapon's introduction in the series may just be wishful thinking. Gotouge's idea, while it was a good one, felt poorly executed by him, with the lack of applications in the series, limited to just two characters. Nevertheless, the existing ones are ready to be put into full action as the anime series moves towards the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc films.
