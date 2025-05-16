The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc films need to include this anime-original scene

With constant hype growing around the next installment of the Demon Slayer series, fans started referencing the manga, unable to contain their curiosity. Upon a closer look, despite the manga being a complete masterpiece by Koyoharu Gotouge, some missing events could have added more depth to the story.

While there are several instances like these in the series, one particular missing event can elevate the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc films even further in terms of providing much-needed depth. The event in question here is the battle between Kanae Kocho and Doma, which led to the storyline of Shinobu.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions about the Demon Slayer series and also contains potential spoilers.

Kanae's fight with Doma needs inclusion in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc films

Kanae Kocho, the former Flower Hashira, has always been a character in the Demon Slayer series with little to no information. In fact, during Tanjiro's addition to the Corps, Kanae was already dead, as expressed by Shinobu during the Rehabilitation Training arc.

During the entirety of the series, only a handful of information was given about the former Flower Hashira. Some of these details include how she saved Kanao from human trafficking, her history as a child getting saved from a demon attack by Gyomei, how she was sent to a mission to fight the Upper Rank Two demon Doma, and died after the battle.

While it was briefly mentioned using Shinobu's flashback, Kanae faced Doma and held off against him till the morning. She died after the battle as Doma escaped. So the actual battle between them was absent from the series. The fact that she held off against such a strong adversary like Doma portrays how strong she was as a Hashira and a Demon Slayer.

Chapter 142 of the manga featuring the battle between Doma and Shinobu (Image via Shueisha)

In the manga, after Shinobu got teleported inside the Infinity Castle, she made her way through and confronted Doma. After introducing herself as the sister of Kanae Kocho, the former Flower Hashira, Shinobu attacked Doma, but was quickly overwhelmed by him. After being severely injured by the upper rank two demon, Shinobu saw Kanae telling her to push herself.

Afterwards, Shinobu went on to sacrifice herself by letting Doma absorb her while she laced her body entirely with poison. After absorbing Shinobu's body along with the poison, Doma was weakened, leading to his defeat at the hands of Kanao and Inosuke.

This sequence was mostly about how Shinobu avenged her sister's death and sacrificed herself for her duty as the Insect Hashira. Therefore, the inclusion of Kanae and Doma's battle in between the sequence would provide a thorough understanding of an otherwise less known character of Kanae Kocho.

Final thoughts

As a recurrent theme in anime adaptations, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc films should include the otherwise missing battle between Kane Kocho and the Upper Rank two demon Doma. Apart from providing much depth to Kanae's character as a strong Hashira, it will also work as a pivotal point for the Shinobu-Doma fight.

With the Infinity Castle arc films right around the corner and Ufotable already making announcements on the release of the first installment, the series is highly anticipated among fans as it is going to feature the climax of the series. As all the Hashira and Slayers are teleported into Nakime's dimension, the final battle will likely begin with the confrontation between Shinobu and Doma.

