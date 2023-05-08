The origin of Tanjiro's flaming sword in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, explained

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, we get to witness Tanjiro's flaming sword, a powerful weapon that he uses to defeat his enemies. With its breathtaking visuals, likable characters, and exciting action sequences, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has won the hearts of anime lovers around the world.

In the world of Demon Slayer, the history of the Nichirin Blade is shrouded in mystery. It's also believed that each color of Nichirin Blade has its own unique history and origin.

For example, the black Nichirin Blade, which Tanjiro Kamado wields, is said to be a rare and powerful blade that is only passed down to the strongest and most skilled demon slayers.

This article will examine the history of and provide an explanation for Tanjiro's flame sword in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

History of Tanjiro's flaming sword in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

To learn about the sword in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, it is important to know its creator.

According to legend, the first demon slayer, Yoriichi Tsugikuni, created the first Nichirin Blade, which would come to be known as the Crimson red blade, by combining the essence of the sun into the ore.

The blade was made stronger over time in the hands of Yoriichi which turned crimson red when used with the sun breathing technique, unlocking its full potential. It is said that the blade in the crimson-red form possesses the power of the sun, making it almost indestructible.

The sword's red color also holds special significance, as it represents the sun, which was said to be Yoriichi's source of strength and inspiration.

Yoriichi's crimson-red blade is a significant piece of history in the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This sword played a crucial role in the Demon Slayer series.

Jigokui @jigokui1 #DemonSlayer

Man this new Demon Slayer epsidoe was unreal.Mitsuri making her arrival ready for her part of the Fight & Tanjiro making his sword a bright Red One With Nezuko's BDA.Peakslayer Man this new Demon Slayer epsidoe was unreal.Mitsuri making her arrival ready for her part of the Fight & Tanjiro making his sword a bright Red One With Nezuko's BDA.Peakslayer #DemonSlayerMan this new Demon Slayer epsidoe was unreal.Mitsuri making her arrival ready for her part of the Fight & Tanjiro making his sword a bright Red One With Nezuko's BDA.Peakslayer https://t.co/jWhmcklpv7

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, Tanjiro uses the black Nichirin sword given to him by Hagnezuka to battle the demon, Hantengu. As he was struggling to keep up, Nezuko grabs the sword with her hands, her blood all over the sword and uses her blood demon art to ignite it into flames.

The sword gets heated up and turns crimson red, which is a depiction of the power of the sun. Tanjiro uses the flaming sword in combination with his sun-breathing technique to slice off the heads of Hantengu.

This technique exponentially added to Tanjiro's strength and power and also awakened the demon slayer mark on his head.

♣️ 𝐋𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝐌𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 ♣️ Road to 1K @SeaBreezeNerd Demon Slayer Season 3 - Episode 3 Thoughts:



This episode was great, the sword was all rusty for remaining unused for 300 years. Then comes Haganezuka, he shows up outta nowhere wishing to restore the sword. Once he got it, he gives Tanjiro a new sword. #DemonSlayer Demon Slayer Season 3 - Episode 3 Thoughts:This episode was great, the sword was all rusty for remaining unused for 300 years. Then comes Haganezuka, he shows up outta nowhere wishing to restore the sword. Once he got it, he gives Tanjiro a new sword. #Anime 👺 Demon Slayer Season 3 - Episode 3 Thoughts:This episode was great, the sword was all rusty for remaining unused for 300 years. Then comes Haganezuka, he shows up outta nowhere wishing to restore the sword. Once he got it, he gives Tanjiro a new sword. #Anime #DemonSlayer https://t.co/SVU0TrM5Xu

The flaming sword was originally used by Yoriichi in the past, with which he almost decapitated Muzan, the first demon to exist and the creator of all other demons. Although Yoriichi's creation of the flaming sword technique might be different from Tanjiro's, they both possessed the black Nichirin blade which was one of the rarest of swords and only wielded by the strongest of demon slayers.

Additionally, they both were born with the demon slayer mark, which might be the key for this technique.

Tanjiro breaks his previous swords in his battles against demons which may have happened because of his use of the sun-breathing technique, Hinokami Kagura.

With the flaming blood sword combined with Hinokami Kagura, Tanjiro may be able to unlock his strength and ultimately use the sun-breathing technique to its full potential by wielding the power of the sun.

Final analysis of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir



Makes me smile when Tanjiro makes these demons remember the nightmare that Yoriichi was to them.

#DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba

Season3

#鬼滅の刃 They didn't stop the good quality and went with all with the scene of the mark appearing on Tanjiro's forehead again.Makes me smile when Tanjiro makes these demons remember the nightmare that Yoriichi was to them. #DemonSlayer Season3 They didn't stop the good quality and went with all with the scene of the mark appearing on Tanjiro's forehead again.Makes me smile when Tanjiro makes these demons remember the nightmare that Yoriichi was to them.#DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba#DemonSlayerSeason3#鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/EOUHa5YLHb

It is quite possible that the similarities between Tanjiro and Yoriichi might not be a coincidence. That would explain his use of the sun-breathing technique and the possession of the black Nichirin sword. Whatever the connection may be, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 has got its audience hooked and ready for more.

In conclusion, the sword in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, often referred to as the Crimson Red Blade, is crucial to the plot of Demon Slayer. Its unique design and exceptional strength made it a weapon to be feared by demons and revered by demon slayers. Its history and legacy will continue to be remembered for generations to come.

