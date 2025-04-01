Solo Leveling season 2 finale does justice to Sung Jinwoo's iconic panel from the manhwa

Solo Leveling season 2 ended on a high with the culmination of the Jeju Island Arc. The anime's second season was well done and pleased many, doing justice to the source material. It exceeded the expectations of many fans, and the episodes' weekly release was feverishly anticipated across the globe.

Among many popular scenes, Solo Leveling season 2 delivered on a certain moment towards the end that had fans erupting with joy. The moment in question came at the end of season 2 episode 13, when Jinwoo easily wipes clean a Red Gate and walks towards the camera, Shadow Soldiers lined on two sides of him, as his right eye glows blue.

Solo Leveling season 2 finale faithfully adapts one of the series' most iconic manhwa panel

As mentioned, Solo Leveling season 2 ended on an extreme high, setting the stage for the next phase of Sung Jinwoo's journey. Now Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter, the world seems to be learning of his name. From here on out, he will play in the big leagues as he has proven himself capable enough to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the strongest.

Among the manhwa's many iconic panels, the finale episode of Solo Leveling season 2 chose to breathe life into and do justice to one in particular. As seen in the episode, Jinwoo's drive home was interrupted by the spawning of a B-Ran Gate on the bridge he was driving on, thus creating a traffic jam. Chairman Go himself called for his services.

Jinwoo thus entered the Gate, which turned into a Red Gate, which means it couldn't be undone until the final boss was beaten. Cracking his fingers, he summoned his Shadow Army and wiped it clean. With the soldiers lining up guard-of-honor style, the new Shadow Monarch walked through, loosening his tie as his right eye glistened with blue power.

This entire scene was enough to throw the fandom into a frenzy. If previous hype moments in Solo Leveling season 2 weren't enough, this was a satisfactory way to round things off.

Fans ecstatic at Solo Leveling season 2's rendition of Jinwoo's iconic moment

The Solo Leveling season 2 finale was met with great appreciation and applause. It was a job well done, and the results stand as a testament. The anime served as a major supplement in boosting the manhwa popularity's and the appeal of manhwa in general. When the episode dropped, fans went on social media to share their excitement.

Sung Jinwoo's Shadow Army (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A fan used the word "Perfection" to describe Jinwoo's iconic moment. Along with his character, his Shadow Army lining up under the rain created the ideal setting for a scene like this. The number of entities present there shows Jinwoo's growing dominance and status as a unique Hunter who grows with each battle.

"Looks more fierce in the anime Looks more cool headed in the manhwa Dope adaptation either way," a netizen compared.

Fans put the anime scene against the original and were amazed at each depiction. The anime gave Jinwoo a more fierce look, the same fierceness and aggression he showcased on Jeju Island against the Ant King. On the flip side, the manhwa seemed to give him a cool-headed look, one that fully trusts in his abilities and exudes composure in the toughest of circumstances.

Beru (Image via A-1 Pictures)

"Anime is slowly coming closer to manhwa art as Jin woo leveled up.So S3 will be more peak if they get time," an admirer commented.

A Solo Leveling fan noticed the change in animation from A-1 Pictures and picked up on the likely direction. The initial season was a little different when compared to the source material. But with time, especially in season 2, the studio might be taking things closer to the manhwa, particularly regarding animation style and colors.

"Honestly, I'm still a sucker for the manhwa. I prefer the art there compared to the anime. For instance, just look at the details in the manhwa panel," a fan opined.

Lastly, a fan opined that they preferred the original art style to the one in the anime. Understandably, the manhwa features a slightly different mix of colors, contrasts, and effects. While the anime isn't a spitting image of the manhwa, it is a show of A-1 Pictures adding a personal touch to the adaptation in an attempt to enhance the original whilst breathing life into it.

