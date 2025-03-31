Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13, the anime finally concluded the Jeju Island raid Arc. While A-1 Pictures adapted the manhwa chapters 104-108, the animation studio made some alterations to add extra context for fans, including some original scenes to touch up the finale.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 saw Sung Jinwoo extract the Ant King and other ants' shadows to have them go after the remaining ants from Jeju Island. With the raid finally having ended successfully, a memorial was held for the ones who passed away. In addition, Jinwoo conveyed his plan to establish his own guild.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the finale

Min Byung-Gyu's shadow extraction scene was altered

Min Byung-Gyu's shadow as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa fans must remember, Min Byung-Gyu's shadow extraction scene in the manhwa was quite different from the anime. In the manhwa, Sung Jinwoo was shown asking his shadows to search for the Hunter's body. In addition, it took him three tries before Min Byung-Gyu's shadow was extracted.

As for the anime, Jinwoo stated that he heard Min Byung-Gyu asking him to use his power to save Cha Hae-in. In addition, unlike the manhwa, it only took one try to extract his shadow.

The S-Rank Hunters' retreat scene was altered

Korean S-Rank Hunters as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must remember, Sung Jinwoo was shown telling Baek Yoonho that he was planning to stay back and kill the remaining ants. However, in the anime, he relayed this information inside the dungeon itself.

Moreover, when the S-Rank Hunters were having trouble returning to the mainland, Jinwoo arrived to clear the ants surrounding them while standing on Kaiser.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 added several anime-original scenes

Cha Hae-in as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A-1 Pictures added several original scenes to conclude the anime's second season. Firstly, the anime saw Japanese Hunter Association Chairman Matsumoto Shigeo asking his Hunters to cancel Plan 9 and retreat to Japan.

Later, the anime saw Sung Jinwoo enter another B-Rank gate that turned into a Red Gate upon entry. As expected, with Sung Jinwoo's enhanced Shadow Army, he defeated the monsters within it and switched his focus to the "next target."

In addition, the anime showed fans a scene of Cha Hae-in speaking to the Hunters Guild President Choi Jong-in about her desire to become stronger and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Sung Jinwoo. This was followed by another scene of Cha Hae-in training. Lastly, the anime gave fans glimpses of the other characters, hinting at what they could be up to in the anime's next season.

A-1 Pictures omitted several scenes in the finale

Thomas Andre as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As manhwa readers must know, Sung Jinwoo not only extracted the Ant King but also the Ant Queen. After extracting the Ant Queen's shadow, he realized how negatively it would impact his control over the ants. Hence, he canceled the extraction and continued exterminating the ants. In the anime, Jinwoo never even bothered to extract the Ant Queen.

In addition, the anime omitted scenes featuring the Director of the Bureau of Hunters, David Brennon and Scavengers Guild President Thomas Andre. David Brennon wanted to bring Jinwoo to the United States, while Thomas Andre planned to fight Jinwoo if the S-Rank Hunter killed Hwang Dongsoo.

