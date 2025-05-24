Solo Leveling season 3 will bring back a fan-favorite character, but not the way you think

With the upcoming Solo Leveling season 3 highly anticipated by the anime community, the fans will be glad to know that one of their favourite characters is making a return, although it is not how they may think. With the end of the successful season 2 recently, while many new characters were introduced, some others have also exited the series.

Ad

Among the said characters who left the series was Min Byung-Gyu, the S-Rank healer who died at the hands of the Ant King Beru during the 4th Jeju Island Raid. While he was brought back as a shadow, he was later released by Jinwoo, marking the conclusion of his character, or so the fans thought.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa series.

Byung-Gyu's unexpected return in Solo Leveling season 3

Byung-Gyu appears in Cha Hae-In's dreams in chapter 115 of the manhwa (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

After the conclusion of Solo Leveling season 2 and the Jeju Island arc, the series chronologically leads into the Recruitment arc, followed by the Ahjin Guild arc. In this arc, Min Byung-Gyu makes a return to the series, appearing in Cha Hae-In's dreams.

Ad

Trending

In chapter 115 of the manhwa, which is positively going to be included in Solo Leveling season 3, Cha Hae-In was thinking about how she confessed her feelings to Sung Jinwoo. As she further exclaimed how Byung-Gyu's healing saved her life, Byung-Gyu appears to her as a vision in her dreams.

At first she did not recognize the apparition, as she was unconscious during the time Byung-Gyu was turned into a shadow. However, she later recognized him. In the vision, Byun-Gyu was seen pleading to Cha Hae-In about warning Jinwoo. Byu-Gyu asked her to relay the message that Sung Jinwoo must be careful of the powers that lie within him.

Ad

While his return to the Solo Leveling season 3 will be momentary, it will also be pivotal as it changes the course of the series' progression with Jinwoo's character. After Hae-In reveals the message to Jinwoo, he decides that finding out the source of his powers is more important than his current quest of leveling up and growing stronger.

What happened with Min Byung-Gyu before his return to Solo Leveling season 3

Byung-Gyu impaled by the Ant King, Beru, in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To know why Byung-Gyu's return is so much anticipated by the fans in Solo Leveling season 3, it is important to know his role in the series prior to his comeback. In the first episode of the series, Byung-Gyu was seen as an S-Rank healer sent to the Jeju Island Raid, three years before Jinwoo's timeline.

Ad

While he was vaguely shown back then, his character was more explored upon in the Jeju Island arc, which also serves as the season 2 climax of the series. Despite his initial reluctance, Byung-Gyu joins his friend Baek Yoonho and the other S-Rank Hunters from both Korea and Japan for the 4th Jeju Island raid.

As the Ant King, Beru made his appearance, all the Hunters started attacking him, but were easily overwhelmed by his powers. Byung-Gyu played an essential role in keeping the hunters healed while being invisible. However, Beru spots him and kills him to stop him from healing others.

Ad

After Jinwoo makes an appearance on Jeju Island and proceeds to defeat Beru, he is quickly drawn to Cha Hae-In, who is on the verge of death. Without many options at hand, Jinwoo resurrects Byung-Gyu as one of his shadows and heals Cha Hae-In. However, upon Yoonhoo's request, Jinwoo releases Byung-Gyu's shadow.

Final thoughts

The biggest reason for Byug-Gyu's highly anticipated return in Solo Leveling season 3 is because of his personality and character. Furthermore, his acts during season 2 are also one of the prime reasons he became a fan favorite in the series, surely to delight the fans upon his return.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More