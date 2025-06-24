Demon Slayer what-if: What would have happened if the Demon Slayer Corps came under government control?

The Demon Slayer series, written by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, features a very intriguing and extensive narrative. While this narrative is pretty straightforward, it also leaves some blanks in the story that are open to speculation, especially creating some "What if?" scenarios.

Ad

The most prominent of them, that immediately crosses the mind, is that of the Demon Slayer Corps, which was a privately owned organization by the Ubuyashiki family in a completely remote location, away from modern connections. However, despite them trying to stay hidden, what if the government ever caught wind of their existence and decided to control them?

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions.

What would have happened to the Demon Slayer Corps if the government had decided to take over

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

To begin the "What if?" scenario from Demon Slayer, one has to first ponder the reasons as to why the Demon Slayer Corps has not been discovered by the government already. The Corps is founded and maintained by the Ubuyashiki family, a family known for their powerful foresight and great influence. If they wanted to keep the Corps hidden, it can be best believed that they could do so.

Furthermore, being a covert organization, strictly maintaining their operations to a limited area, the outside world most likely knows nothing about the existence of demons, let alone the Corps created to defeat them. Muzan also keeps himself well hidden, as seen during the Asakusa incident, preventing any further revelation to the outside world.

Ad

The Corps is strictly maintained by the Ubuyashiki family, who provide food and resources from their own pockets, meaning the angle of outside dependency is also out of the picture. Due to the covertness of the Corps, even if anyone from outside found out and spread the word about demons and Slayers, it is most likely that they would be ignored or even labeled crazy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now, what if any government institution, whether international or domestic, were to find out the existence of a group of elite warriors hidden in the mountains and fight strong supernatural creatures with immense strength? It can be easily assumed that they wouldn't easily let go of the chance to recruit such exceptional swordsmen and swordswomen into the military ranks.

One possibility could be that the government absolutely throws out the concept of demons and just conscripts the Hashira and other Slayers into fighting human enemies, instead of chasing after some mythical creatures of unconfirmed existence. Also, even if they believed in the existence of demons, there could be an expectation of a mutually cooperative partnership.

Ad

The government could easily strike a deal with the Corps and provide them with privileges and funding to aid in their fight in exchange for knowledge of the Total Concentration Breathing techniques and any other fighting techniques the Corps may hold. Or, it can go the other way, and a demon, probably one of the Twelve Kizuki, finds and manipulates an official to put a bounty on the Demon Slayers.

Final thoughts

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The concept of a government institution, local or foreign, learning about the existence of the Demon Slayer Corps is very intriguing as a "What if?" scenario. Whether it would lead to peaceful coexistence based on cooperation or a straight-up battle to acquire the Corps and its members is completely subjective to one's thoughts.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More