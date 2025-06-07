Black Butler season 5 episode 10: Sebastian's ruthlessness neutralizes a major threat

Black Butler season 5 episode 10, titled His Butler, Mopping Up, was released on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The episode explored Ciel Phantomhive and his party's escape from the German soldiers. Diedrich's arrival ensured Ciel could survive Wolfram's blow.

Ad

However, the trouble didn't end there, as Hilde, Anne, and others emerged with Panzer, a military tank. Black Butler season 5 episode 10 showcased the German soldiers' fightback against Ciel and his troops. However, they had no answer to Ciel's trump card: his demon butler.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Butler season 5 episode 10.

Black Butler season 5 episode 10: The Wolf Valley goes after Ciel and others with Panzer

Ciel and Deidrich in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, Black Butler season 5 episode 10 begins with Diedrich engaged in a combat against Wolfram Geizer. With precise guile, he pretends to call for an attack, which bamboozles Baldroy. Deidrich uses this diversion to kick Wolfram Geizer and shoot his wrist.

Ad

Trending

Having sustained injuries, Wolfram swiftly hides behind a tree. At this moment, in Black Butler season 5 episode 10, Ciel Phantomhive asks Diedrich why he has come. The man explains that Ciel is in a lot of trouble.

While carrying him, Diedrich explains that the army has been setting up something deadly in the forest. Just then, a powerful blast cuts through a few trees, halting Diedrich and Ciel from their escape.

Wolfram, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Diedrich shields Ciel from the attack. After the blast, Snake and Baldroy join the duo. Meanwhile, the ground continues to shake violently. At this moment, Black Butler season 5 episode 10 shows an armored vehicle emerging from the land. Interestingly, it's a military Panzer.

Ad

Sensing trouble, Diedrich urges the party to run as fast as they can. While running from the tank, Ciel can't help but be amazed by Germany's technological advancements. Hilde and others are inside the tank, charging at Ciel. Hilde continues to give instructions to Anne and other military personnel.

Meanwhile, in Black Butler season 5 episode 10, Baldroy attempts to fire multiple rounds of bullets at the tank. However, Panzer's excellent defense renders his shots useless. The bullets don't even put a scratch on the tank. On the other hand, Diedrich says they must continue running, as the tank's cannon can kill them in an instant.

Ad

Ciel Phantomhive, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

At the same time, he informs Ciel that a military railway exists on the eastern side of the forest. According to Diedrich in Black Butler season 5 episode 10, it's a railway used to transport goods to build the village. He thinks they can escape via train. Just then, Ciel Phantomhive collapses from sustaining multiple injuries during his battle against Wolfram.

Ad

At this moment, Panzer's cannon gets loaded. Yet, before the blow can annihilate them, Sebastian Michaelis appears. He manages to rescue Ciel from the attack. Meanwhile, Diedrich requests the others to continue running since another attack could approach them any minute.

Meanwhile, Wolfram Geizer becomes furious at the army for not hesitating to kill Sieglinde. He mentions that Sieglinde Sullivan would have been a casualty if she had been caught in the blast. He angrily stands up and heads off somewhere. Elsewhere, Sebastian shows Ciel the SuLIN samples he gathered from the lab.

Ad

Snake and Baldroy in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Ciel looks at them and orders Baldroy and Snake to head to the railway station with Diedrich, and inform Finnian, Tanaka, Mey-Rin, and Sieglinde with a flare. Following this, in Black Butler season 5 episode 10, Ciel hands over the SuLIN samples to Diedrich and asks him to carry them.

Ad

Diedrich complains that he has to do the worst job, and compares Ciel with Vincent. However, Ciel Phantomhive says he trusts him with such a job. The boy further states that he and Sebastian will handle the Panzer. Diedrich is slightly worried, but Baldroy assures him, saying Ciel must have a plan. He also mentions that they have Sebastian.

Black Butler season 5 episode 10: Sebastian showcases his wrath

Sebastian and Ciel in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 10 then shows Sebastian Michaelis carrying Ciel Phantomhive. Although Ciel wants his demon butler to put him down, Sebastian says he won't because he is not wearing shoes. Sebastian also teases Ciel for his petite figure. Soon after that, Ciel commands his butler to destroy Panzer.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hilde arranges a machine gun to kill Sebastian, but the demon butler swiftly dodges the bullets and kicks against the side of the Panzer. Interestingly, Sebastian's blow leaves a footprint on the tank's surface. However, it fails to pierce through. While evading the bullets, Sebastian notes that the tank's surface is very thick.

The Panzer, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

He speculates that such a tank must have a thinner and lighter part somewhere, otherwise it wouldn't be possible to move it at a high speed. Black Butler season 5 episode 10 then shows Sebastian moving with extreme speed, evading the soldiers' bullets. He leaves a bomb made by Baldroy, which explodes the infantry.

Ad

Hilde then commands the tank's operators to adjust the angle of the shooting. The commander is ready to die along with others, even if it means destroying Ciel and Sebastian. When they get to the shooting range, Hilde orders her troops to fire the cannon. At this moment, in Black Butler season 5 episode 10, Sebastian jumps forward and kicks the gun.

He follows it up by punching a hole through the top, after realizing that it's the tank's most vulnerable point. Sensing danger, Hilde shoots Sebastian a few times before she runs out of ammo. The demon butler then throws a couple of more bombs made by Baldroy into the tank to explode it.

Ad

Sebastian blows up the tank (Image via CloverWorks)

Following this, the narrative for Black Butler season 5 episode 10 shifts the perspective to Ludger, a grim reaper, who reaps Anne's soul and analyzes her record. Ludger notes to his partner, Sascha, that demons are indeed ruthless.

Ad

However, Sascha doesn't pay attention to him; instead, she is reading a document. Sascha mentions that the documents sent by their English branch have been exhilarating. Black Butler season 5 episode 10 ends with Ludger and Sascha realizing that the upcoming events might become interesting.

Conclusion

Black Butler season 5 episode 10 witnessed an all-out battle between Ciel Phantomhive's forces against the soldiers, helmed by Hilde. After rescuing Ciel from Wolfram, Diedrich led the charge to safety. Meanwhile, Hilde and others followed them via a tank, Panzer.

Ad

However, the tank posed no trouble for Sebastian, who found the means to destroy it. Undoubtedly, the episode showcased the demon butler's ruthlessness, as he mercilessly killed Anne and others inside the tank.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More