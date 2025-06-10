My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 will be released on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on BS Nippon TV, Tokyo MX, and other television networks in Japan. The anime episode will later be available to stream locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Soga Kugizaki working for Knuckleduster to identify and locate the bee user. Elsewhere, Kazuho Haneyama received a surprise offer for a stage performance. While the event was initially small, Makoto Tsukauchi managed to get Captain Celebrity involved, making the event much more relevant.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 is slated to be released on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, the anime episode could be released the next day in some regions due to the different simulcast schedules and time zones.
The next episode will be titled The Day Of.
The eleventh episode of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released at the following times globally:
Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11?
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 will first be aired on Tokyo MX and BS Nippon TV, followed by Yomiuri TV. In Japan, fans can also stream the anime locally on Netflix, HULU, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, Disney+, d Anime Store, Lemino, Anime Times, and others.
As for international anime fans, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10 recap
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 10, titled Event Announcement, saw Knuckleduster visiting his wife at the hospital. With that, the anime finally revealed that Kuin Hachisuka had previously attacked his wife, hospitalizing her. The episode also revealed that Soga Kugizaki was working under Knuckleduster to identify and locate the bee user.
Later, the anime saw Kazuho Haneyama receive a surprise offer for a stage performance. While uncertain about the performance, Knuckleduster motivated her to try it out. Later, Makoto Tsukauchi turned the small event into a much larger event by getting Captain Celebrity involved. Amidst this, Knuckleduster confirmed the bee user's identity.
What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11?
As per the preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 11, titled The Day Of, there is set to be a power outage during the Marukane Department Store event. Due to that, Koichi and Kazuho had no way of knowing what Knuckleduster was up to and who he was fighting. From the video, it also seems like fans will be introduced to some new characters, likely some of the other stage performers.
As for Knuckleduster, he is finally set to confront Kuin Hachisuka. The anime episode is also set to feature Eraser Head in action.
Related Links
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more
- Embers chapter 19: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
- The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more