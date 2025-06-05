The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 is slated to be released on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local TV networks. Later, the same episode will be available to stream online locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Goldran receive a special request from Lord Fennel. The noble's daughter Charlotte was suffering from Odd Face. Hence, he wanted Goldran to heal her. Given that it was a difficult surgery, Goldran decided to rely on Cresson, who seemingly healed his dog Milk after it got run over.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 release date and time

Cresson as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 will be released on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

Ad

Trending

However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime episode may be delayed in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Just A Normal Healer.

Ad

The eleventh episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Thursday June 12 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Thursday June 12 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Thursday June 12 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Thursday June 12 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Thursday June 12 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday June 12 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday June 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Friday June 13

Ad

Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11?

Charlotte as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 will first be broadcast on BS11 and Tokyo MX, followed by AT-X, Sun TV, TV Hokkaido, and KBS Kyoto. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Amazon Prime Video, Bandai Channel, HULU, Netflix, and U-Next.

Ad

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 recap

Goldran and Cressson as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10, titled A Request from a Noble Lady, saw Goldran receive a special request from Lord Fennel. His daughter was suffering from Odd Face, and he wanted Goldran to treat her. However, considering that the surgery was very risky, Goldran decided to rely on Cresson, who, as per him, was the person who healed Milk after she got run over.

Ad

While Fennel's daughter Charlotte refused the surgery due to its risks, Zenos used fear to convince her of the same. With that, Goldran, Cresson, and Zenos got her on the operating table. During the surgery, when Goldran was stuck in a predicament, he tried to blame Cresson for the "mistake." However, Zenos easily completed the surgery, saving Charlotte's face.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11?

Ad

Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11, titled Just A Normal Healer, will likely see Zenos and Cresson go to Goldran's dinner party. As revealed in the anime, being invited to the same in such a short time was huge. Therefore, fans can expect to see other guests at the dinner pass snide comments about them.

Ad

Additionally, fans can expect to see Goldran question Zenos about his healing abilities. While Zenos believed his powers were normal, Goldran might want to learn more about them.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More