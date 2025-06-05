  • home icon
  The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 05, 2025 19:16 GMT
The Brilliant Healer
Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 is slated to be released on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other local TV networks. Later, the same episode will be available to stream online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Goldran receive a special request from Lord Fennel. The noble's daughter Charlotte was suffering from Odd Face. Hence, he wanted Goldran to heal her. Given that it was a difficult surgery, Goldran decided to rely on Cresson, who seemingly healed his dog Milk after it got run over.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 release date and time

Cresson as seen in The Brilliant Healer&#039;s New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)
Cresson as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

According to the anime's official website, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 will be released on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime episode may be delayed in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Just A Normal Healer.

The eleventh episode of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amThursdayJune 12
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amThursdayJune 12
British Summer Time3:30 pmThursdayJune 12
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmThursdayJune 12
Indian Standard Time8 pmThursdayJune 12
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmThursdayJune 12
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmThursdayJune 12
Australia Central Standard Time12 amFridayJune 13
Where to watch The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11?

Charlotte as seen in The Brilliant Healer&#039;s New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)
Charlotte as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 will first be broadcast on BS11 and Tokyo MX, followed by AT-X, Sun TV, TV Hokkaido, and KBS Kyoto. Later, the anime episode will be available to stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store, followed by Amazon Prime Video, Bandai Channel, HULU, Netflix, and U-Next.

As for international anime fans, The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10 recap

Goldran and Cressson as seen in The Brilliant Healer&#039;s New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)
Goldran and Cressson as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 10, titled A Request from a Noble Lady, saw Goldran receive a special request from Lord Fennel. His daughter was suffering from Odd Face, and he wanted Goldran to treat her. However, considering that the surgery was very risky, Goldran decided to rely on Cresson, who, as per him, was the person who healed Milk after she got run over.

While Fennel's daughter Charlotte refused the surgery due to its risks, Zenos used fear to convince her of the same. With that, Goldran, Cresson, and Zenos got her on the operating table. During the surgery, when Goldran was stuck in a predicament, he tried to blame Cresson for the "mistake." However, Zenos easily completed the surgery, saving Charlotte's face.

What to expect from The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11?

Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer&#039;s New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)
Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 11, titled Just A Normal Healer, will likely see Zenos and Cresson go to Goldran's dinner party. As revealed in the anime, being invited to the same in such a short time was huge. Therefore, fans can expect to see other guests at the dinner pass snide comments about them.

Additionally, fans can expect to see Goldran question Zenos about his healing abilities. While Zenos believed his powers were normal, Goldran might want to learn more about them.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

