Apocalypse Hotel episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Apocalypse Hotel episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. The anime episode will be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ponko introduce to fiance Ponstin to Yachiyo. While the couple wanted to get married, Mujina's sudden death saw them, wanting to delay the marriage. However, that's not what Mujina wanted. Thus, as instructed by Mujina in her letter, the Gingarou Hotel hosted a joint marriage and funeral ceremony.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 10 release date and time

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

According to the anime's official website, Apocalypse Hotel episode 10 will premiere on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. While the anime will release the same day in some regions, it simulcast schedules might see the episode release in June 10 in most regions.

Trending

The tenth episode of the Apocalypse Hotel anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 09:34 am Tuesday June 10 Eastern Daylight Time 12:34 pm Tuesday June 10 British Summer Time 05:34 pm Tuesday June 10 Central European Summer Time

06:34 pm Tuesday June 10 Indian Standard Time 10:04 pm Tuesday June 10 Philippine Standard Time 12:34 am Wednesday June 11 Japanese Standard Time 01:34 am Wednesday June 11 Australia Central Standard Time 02:04 am Wednesday June 11

Where to watch Apocalypse Hotel episode 10?

Ponstin and Ponko as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 10 will be broadcast on Nippon TV in Japan, followed by other local TV networks. The anime episode will also be available to stream on ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times.

As for international anime fans, Apocalypse Hotel episode 10 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Apocalypse Hotel episode 9 recap

Mujina as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 9, titled Bookmark Today's Page in Our Guests' Lives, saw Ponko introduce Yachiyo to her fiance Ponstin. The couple wanted to get married at the Gingarou Hotel, and as expected, Yachiyo agreed to host their marriage at the hotel. However, just as the hotel was close to finish their preparations, Ponko's grandmother, Mujina, passed away.

Given the circumstances, Ponko and Ponstin wanted to delay the wedding. However, a surprise letter from Mujina convinced them to hold a joint-marriage and funeral ceremony. While there were some mixed moments during the ceremony, Ponko was greatful to Yachiyo and expressed her gratitude.

What to expect from Apocalypse Hotel episode 10?

Yachiyo as seen in the Apocalypse Hotel anime (Image via CygamesPictures)

Apocalypse Hotel episode 10 will likely focus on Ponko and her newly married life. While she wanted to continue working at the Gingarou Hotel after her marriage, she is bound to leave for her honeymoon. Therefore, the anime could put the spotlight on Ponko and Ponstin.

Otherwise, given how the anime has progressed till now, fans can also expect to witness another timeskip. With that, fans can even expect to see Ponko and Ponstin well into their married life and possibly having given birth to one or more children. Besides that, the next anime episode could also focus on Yachiyo who might find it difficult to adjust to the changes brought about by Ponko's marriage.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More