Blue Lock chapter 306: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 306 will be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the manga series' release schedule, its upcoming chapter will be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's platform, K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Ego Jinpachi reveal his plan for the Blue Lock Japan players for their 14-day break. Every player received a special assignment catered to their abilities. He wanted all 23 players to become No.1, following which he would combine them to form the new Blue Lock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 306 release date and time

Anri Teieri as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 306 will be released on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Considering the manga's release schedule, its next chapter will be available internationally as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday June 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday June 10

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday June 10 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday June 10 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday June 10 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday June 10 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday June 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday June 11

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 306?

Blue Lock chapter 306 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga. The platform is operational in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.

While most Blue Lock manga chapters are free to read on K Manga, the three most recently released chapters will require fans to purchase points. Besides that, the platform's website has yet to become operational everywhere.

Blue Lock chapter 305 recap

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Kock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 305, titled X 23, saw Anri Teieri and Ego Jinpachi having a late-nighter at Ego's office. During this, Ego revealed that his plan for the 14-day break was the same as Anri's cooking. He was trying to gather the missing ingredients required to win the U-20 World Cup.

With that in mind, Ego Jinpachi gave all 23 Blue Lock Japan players special assignments. His main goal was for all his players to become No.1, following which he would combine them to create the new Blue Lock fusion.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 306?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering it is highly unlikely for the manga to showcase the individual training done by each of the 23 players, Blue Lock chapter 306 will perhaps see the manga experience a timeskip. With that, fans can expect to see all 23 players return to Blue Lock and start their final training for the U-20 World Cup.

Otherwise, the manga could either focus on Seishiro Nagi or one of the characters who wasn't part of Blue Lock but was part of the Neo Egoist League, namely, Michael Kaiser. If the manga does focus on him, it could show Michael Kaiser reunite with his beneficiary and PIFA President, Ray Dark.

