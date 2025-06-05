  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Your Forma episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jun 05, 2025 05:54 GMT
Your Forma episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Echika and Harold as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 11 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode saw Harold and Echika learn about the return of the Nightmare of St. Petersburg. Years after Sozon's death, someone started impersonating him, hoping the police would capture the real Nightmare. The anime later saw Harold form a connection between the Tosti and the new Nightmare cases.

Your Forma episode 11 release date and time

Inspector Napolov Kuprian Valentinovich as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Inspector Napolov Kuprian Valentinovich as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 11 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime may release the next day in certain regions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The eleventh episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:45 amWednesdayJune 11
Eastern Daylight Time10:45 amWednesdayJune 11
British Summer Time03:45 pmWednesdayJune 11
Central European Summer Time04:45 pmWednesdayJune 11
Indian Standard Time08:15 pmWednesdayJune 11
Philippine Standard Time10:45 pmWednesdayJune 11
Japanese Standard Time11:45 pmWednesdayJune 11
Australia Central Standard Time12:15 amThursdayJune 12
Ad

Where to watch Your Forma episode 11?

Ad

Your Forma episode 11 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by CS Teletext Channel 1 and BS Asahi. The anime will later be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by Bandai Channel, HULU, d Anime Store, TELASA, U-Next, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 11 will be available to watch online on Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, ADN, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime episode will be available to stream on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'

Ad

Your Forma episode 10 recap

Echika Hieda as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Echika Hieda as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 10, titled Footsteps of the Nightmare, saw Darya and Harold visit Sozon's home. Sozon's mother, Elena, hated Harold and wanted Darya to get rid of him.

Ad

The anime later saw Inspector Napolov inform Harold and Echika about the return of the Nightmare. Someone who was impersonating Sozon called Napolov, asking him to capture the serial killer. This was soon followed by the culprit killing an Amicus using the Nightmare's M.O.

Soon after, Echika and Harold switched their focus to the Tosti program case. During the investigation, Harold realized that the Bereaved Family Association leader, Alexei Savich Abaev, was in possession of Sozon's digital clone.

Ad

What to expect from Your Forma episode 11?

Alexei Savich Abaev as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Alexei Savich Abaev as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 11 will likely see Echika and Harold work with the Special Investigation Unit to track down the new Nightmare. As seen in the previous episode, Alexei Savich Abaev possessed Sozon's digital clone. Thus, it is likely that the cybercrime inspectors will go after him in the next episode.

Ad

Otherwise, there is also the chance that Harold will only hand over the new information to the Special Investigation Unit while he works on the Tosti program case.

Related links:

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications