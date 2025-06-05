Your Forma episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 11 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' programming block. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The previous episode saw Harold and Echika learn about the return of the Nightmare of St. Petersburg. Years after Sozon's death, someone started impersonating him, hoping the police would capture the real Nightmare. The anime later saw Harold form a connection between the Tosti and the new Nightmare cases.
Your Forma episode 11 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 11 is slated to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime may release the next day in certain regions.
The eleventh episode of the Your Forma anime will premiere globally at the following times:
Where to watch Your Forma episode 11?
Your Forma episode 11 will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's 'IMAnimation W' block, followed by CS Teletext Channel 1 and BS Asahi. The anime will later be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by Bandai Channel, HULU, d Anime Store, TELASA, U-Next, Amazon Prime Video, and others.
As for international anime fans, Your Forma episode 11 will be available to watch online on Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, ADN, and other platforms. In some regions, the anime episode will be available to stream on the official YouTube channel of 'It's Anime powered by REMOW.'
Your Forma episode 10 recap
Your Forma episode 10, titled Footsteps of the Nightmare, saw Darya and Harold visit Sozon's home. Sozon's mother, Elena, hated Harold and wanted Darya to get rid of him.
The anime later saw Inspector Napolov inform Harold and Echika about the return of the Nightmare. Someone who was impersonating Sozon called Napolov, asking him to capture the serial killer. This was soon followed by the culprit killing an Amicus using the Nightmare's M.O.
Soon after, Echika and Harold switched their focus to the Tosti program case. During the investigation, Harold realized that the Bereaved Family Association leader, Alexei Savich Abaev, was in possession of Sozon's digital clone.
What to expect from Your Forma episode 11?
Your Forma episode 11 will likely see Echika and Harold work with the Special Investigation Unit to track down the new Nightmare. As seen in the previous episode, Alexei Savich Abaev possessed Sozon's digital clone. Thus, it is likely that the cybercrime inspectors will go after him in the next episode.
Otherwise, there is also the chance that Harold will only hand over the new information to the Special Investigation Unit while he works on the Tosti program case.
