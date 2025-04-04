The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1: Zenos rescues a slave as Lily and others await his return

With the release of The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1, the anime introduced fans to Zenos and his friends. While Zenos was a brilliant Healer, he did not possess a license and ran an underground clinic to help his ailing patients.

Ad

The anime did not introduce fans to the characters by explaining how they met each other. Instead, it threw the fans into the story by showing them a glimpse of their daily lives. Despite being an underground healer, Zenos was beloved by Lily and his other friends.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1: Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe finish Lily's cooking

Carmilla as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 (Image via Makaria)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1, titled An Equal Price, opened with Zenos leaving for a house call after tending to a patient in need. Soon after he left, Lily started preparing dinner for when Zenos would return home. That's when the anime introduced us to Carmilla, who was also looking forward to eating what Lily was preparing.

Ad

Trending

Moments later, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe arrived at Zenos' home, hoping to meet him. But given that he was away on a house call, they decided to stay over and wait for him. Lily was delighted at the prospect of having a meal with everyone. But before that, she decided to put the laundry away.

Loewe, Lynga, and Zophia as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 (Image via Makaria)

While she was busy with the laundry, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe ended up finishing what Lily had prepared. They only intended to taste it, but could not stop themselves from eating more. When Lily found out about this, she was sad but could not bring herself to be mad at them. Fortunately, Carmilla came just in time, forcing all three of them to try and fix their mistake.

Ad

Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe proposed that they help Lily make the meal again. However, due to a lack of ingredients, the three left the home to gather them.

Til as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 (Image via Makaria)

Elsewhere, as Zenos was returning home, he spotted a demihuman slave walking in pain holding her tummy, which is when her owner took her away. The aristocrat was seemingly forcing her slave to rob graves. During this, a ghost entered her body and took control of her to attack the master.

Ad

In pain, the aristocrat came to Zenos asking for help. While Zenos did not wish to help him, he could reject his plea. Zenos immediately took action and defeated the slave. Soon after, he identified her problem and healed her using his ability. When the aristocrat asked Zenos to heal him, he told him he was off the clock and could only tend to him the next day.

Zenos as seen in The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows episode 1 (Image via Makaria)

The aristocrat was desperate to be healed. Hence, Zenos used this opportunity to leach him off his money and also got him to transfer the slave's ownership onto him. Moments after the aristocrat was healed and left the area, the slave woke up. Right after she woke up, Zenos learned her name was Til. He inspected Til and healed her medical problem from before. In exchange, he had her locate a leaf he had been looking for.

Ad

The anime ended with Zenos returning home to Lily and the others. While the dinner wasn't ready, Zophia, Lynga, and Loewe arrived just in time with the new ingredients.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More