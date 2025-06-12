The Beginning After the End episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Beginning After the End episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Fuji TV, AT-X, and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official site. Afterward, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other digital services for global viewers, with multiple subs.

In the previous episode, Arthur Leywin confronted Cynthia, the director of the Xyrus Academy, and demonstrated a fraction of his powers. Arthur also told Cynthia that he was willing to join her academy if she could ensure his parents' safety. On the other hand, Arthur decided to begin his journey as an adventurer.

Although his parents were against it, they eventually gave in to the boy's resolve. However, Reynolds suggested that Arthur should have a guardian on his journey. Interestingly, Jasmine Flamesworth from the Twin Horns volunteered to become Arthur's guardian. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eager to find out what happens in The Beginning After the End episode 12, which happens to be the series finale.

The Beginning After the End episode 12 release date and time

Arthur Leywin, as seen wearing a mask in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, The Beginning After the End episode 12 will be released on June 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Yet, the episode's release timings can vary from one region to another because of the time zone differences.

Here are the release dates and times for The Beginning After the End episode 12, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 10:25 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 12:25 PM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 1:25 PM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 2:25 PM British Summer Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 6:25 PM Central European Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 7:25 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 18, 2025 10:55 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, June 19, 2025 1:25 AM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, June 19, 2025 2:55 AM

Where to watch The Beginning After the End episode 12?

Lilia and Eleanor, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Anime lovers in Japan can access The Beginning After the End episode 12 on local Japanese networks, including Fuji TV, Hokkaido TV, Tokai TV, Cultural Broadcasting, AT-X, Ishikawa TV, and more. Furthermore, the episode will be available on digital sites like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, a day after its TV broadcast (June 18, 2025).

On the other hand, interested anime fans from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent can enjoy streaming The Beginning After the End episode 12 on Crunchyroll as part of the service's Spring 2025 anime line-up.

The Beginning After the End episode 11 recap

Cynthia, as seen in a battle against Arthur in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The episode opened with Arthur Leywin confronting Cynthia, the Xyrus Academy director, who wanted to ascertain whether Vincent's claims about the boy were true. Arthur realized he had to showcase a fraction of his powers to prove that Vincent wasn't lying. He commenced the battle with a wind magic, and followed it up with fire.

However, Cynthia's wind wall prevented Arthur's attacks from reaching her. That said, Arthur's efforts impressed Cynthia, and she knew that the boy hid more of his abilities. She also knew that Arthur wanted to say something to her. Indeed, the boy asked Cynthia to ensure his parents' safety with her power and influence, and in exchange, he would join her academy.

Arthur Leywin tells Cynthia about protecting his parents (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Although Cynthia was rather intrigued by this proposal, she accepted it nonetheless. However, Arthur said he would join the academy three years later, as he wanted to embark on a journey as an adventurer. Arthur wanted to explore the realm and felt that it was only possible as an adventurer.

He also proposed that idea to his parents, Alice and Reynolds. While Arthur's parents blatantly denied such thoughts, they eventually accepted Arthur's plea. Reynolds also suggested that Arthur should get a guardian for the journey. To that end, he summoned the Twin Horns party and asked Adam to become the boy's guardian.

Jasmine agrees to become Arthur's guardian in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

However, Adam politely declined the offer because he thought he was unfit for such a role. Interestingly, Jasmine Flamesworth volunteered to become the boy's guardian, even though she disliked missions about protecting others. Jasmine said she would do it for Arthur. Once Arthur's guardian was decided, Alice and Reynolds thought they could rest easy.

Meanwhile, Arthur Leywin stopped by the Helstea Auction House to get a new sword for the Adventurer's Guild's admission test. After looking around for a long time, he found a shabby blade, sheathed in a black scabbard. Arthur inspected the scabbard and realized that it was a magic sword. In other words, it activated once Arthur poured his mana into it.

Arthur and Alice receive a special ring from Vincent Helstea, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Interestingly, the blade's hilt and size changed according to Arthur's body proportions. As such, it turned out to be a fascinating find for the boy. A few days later, Arthur's parents, Vincent Helstea's family, and the Twin Horns people grandly celebrated Arthur's birthday.

The boy received many gifts from his loved ones, including a special gloves from his parents, and a ring from Vincent Helstea. The gloves had jewels imbued with Alice's healing spells, while the ring could inform Alice whenever Arthur's mana depleted to a certain level. Arthur also received a one-time message scroll from the Twin Horns.

Arthur and Jasmine embark on a journey, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Finally, the day came when Arthur had to leave as an adventurer. He bade an emotional goodbye to his parents and promised them that he would return occasionally. The episode ended with Arthur Leywin setting out on an exhilarating journey with Jasmine Flamesworth.

What to expect in The Beginning After the End episode 12? (speculative)

Crunchyroll has already revealed a preview video for The Beginning After the End episode 12. According to the short clip, the episode will show the narrative from a two-year time skip, and focus on Arthur Leywin's journey with Jasmine.

As the previous installment subtly teased, Arthur will look to register his name on the Adventurer's Guild in The Beginning After the End episode 12. For that, he needs to take an admission test. While the episode may not show the test unfolding, it will nonetheless set the stage for season 2, which has already been confirmed.

The Beginning After the End episode 12 may also show Arthur's new identity as the masked swordsman, as he wants to hide his actual identity as a young boy.

