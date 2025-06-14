Black Butler season 5 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and various other Japanese networks, according to the anime's official site. Afteward, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital platforms, with English subs.

The previous episode focused on Wolfram Gelzer's backstory and highlighted his bond with Sieglidne. The episode confirmed that Sieglinde had changed Wolfram's life. That's why he put his life on the line to protect her from the ones trying to harm her. Given how the episode ended, fans are now looking forward to the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 12.

Black Butler season 5 episode 12 release date and time

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 12 will be released on June 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

Here are the release dates and timings for Black Butler season 5 episode 12, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 12?

Mey-Rin, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 12 will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and later on the AT-X channel. The episode will also be available on digital streaming sites like DMM TV, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and others.

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, Central America, South America, CIS, Europe, Africa, Oceania, India, and Southeast Asia can watch Black Butler season 5 episode 12 on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime line-up. In addition, fans from selected regions can access the episode on Bilibili Global.

Black Butler season 5 episode 11 recap

Ludger and Sascha, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode kicked off with Ludger and Sascha looking forward to the events unfolding. Interestingly, Sascha observed that Ciel had sensed their presence. Ludger wondered if it was due to the boy's unique lineage. Sascha, on the other hand, felt it was because of the boy's Faustian Contract with the demon, which made him closer to death.

Meanwhile, Tanaka was engaged in a duel against Grete, who was astounded by the man's ability to move without making a sound. At that moment, Mey-Rin shot through Grete's hat, which prompted her to escape. Mey-Rin then joined Tanaka, who was convinced he wasn't young anymore. In the meantime, Tanaka noticed a flare in the sky and realized Ciel had changed his route.

Tanaka, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

As such, they followed the signal. Elsewhere, Diedrich and others found the military train. On Diedrich's orders, the Phantomhive servants got the train moving. Finnian arrived at the scene with Sieglinde, with Ciel, Sebastian, Tanaka, and Mey-Rin following him. The party was about to move when Wolfram arrived. The butler aimed his gun at Sieglinde, but he was actually targeting Grete behind her.

Wolfram successfully killed Grete, who wanted to eliminate the Emerald Witch. Moments later, Wolfram got shot by Hilde, who had somehow survived the previous tank accident. Hilde was about to shoot twice, but Sebastian arrived at the scene and killed her. Meanwhile, Sieglinde tearfully reached out to Wolfram, who was seriously injured.

Finnian, Sieglinde, and others (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode then delved into a flashback, revealing Wolfram Gelzer's past. Wolfram had always moved mechanically as military personnel. He followed orders without knowing the consequences. Moreover, he couldn't perceive any color, but only saw the color gray.

Then one day, he was assigned as Sieglinde's protector (or killer if things had gone haywire). Initially, Wolfram was rather annoyed by the task. However, one day, he saw Sieglinde draw a picture of him, carrying her in his arms. Wolfram found happiness that day and finally saw colors.

Wolfram, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

He swore to protect the girl from anyone who would try to kill her. Wolfram's reverie was broken by Sieglinde's cry, and he realized he was on the train. Meanwhile, the Phantomive servants performed a surgery on Wolfram to save his life.

Ciel wanted to save Wolfram because Sieglinde needed someone who would protect her in the external world, which had far more sinister monsters than the werewolves. Ciel Phantomhive also stated that he needed Sieglinde to stay alive as his insurance.

Sebastian wondered whether the boy truly needed insurance with him around. The episode ended with Ciel telling Sebastian that he was the one he couldn't trust the most.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 12? (speculative)

Ciel and Sebastian, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Black Butler season 5 episode 12 will continue the adaptation from chapter 105 and likely show Wolfram Gelzer's status.

The episode may also show the Grim Reapers continue their mission of collecting new souls. Additionally, the episode may show the return of a familiar character, key to the previous arc.

