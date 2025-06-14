The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 will follow the aftermath of the stronghold siege. In the previous episode, Maomao carried the responsibility of Loulan’s last wish and learning that Jinshi was the crown prince. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 will be released on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST on Nippon TV after a one-week break.

International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll just a few hours after its release. The episode is likely to explore the political aftereffects of the rebellion’s ending and the showdown between Shishou and the imperial army.

With The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 being the second-to-last episode, the series’ conclusion is on July 4, and the conclusion of all mysteries and character arcs will be solved.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23: Release date and time for all major regions

Japanese audiences can watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 on their screens at 11:40 pm JST on June 27, 2025. The Japanese audience alone can access this schedule. For other regions, the release time will vary. Here are the scheduled times in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday June 27, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday June 27, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday June 27, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday June 27, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday June 27, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday June 27, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday June 27, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday June 28, 2025 1:10 am

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23?

Japanese TV networks Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax will broadcast The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 at its official time slot in Japan. Some regional channels may show the episode at various times. Japanese streaming platforms, including ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among others, offer access to the episode.

International audiences can stream The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 through Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours following the Japanese broadcast. The Apothecary Diaries is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 22 recap

Maomao as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 22 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

Episode 22 revealed Loulan's confession about poisoning the children for a merciful death before the army's arrival. The backstory exposed Shishou's forced marriage to Taihou's exiled daughter, creating Suirei, while his original fiancée, Shenmei, never forgave this betrayal. Loulan confronted Shenmei's abuse, freed Suirei from captivity, and demanded Shishou take final responsibility.

The royal army attacked using an avalanche strategy, with Jinshi leading the assault. During the rescue, a guard accidentally revealed Jinshi's true identity as the former crown prince to Maomao. Lihaku confirmed Maomao as Lakan's daughter and secretly arranged proper burials for the deceased children. The episode ended with Maomao vowing to fulfill Loulan's mysterious final request.

What to expect in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23? (speculative)

With Loulan taking Shenmei away, there's a possibility that Shenmei might escape the stronghold. However, as a sense of responsibility and perhaps final redemption, Shishou may choose to remain behind to confront the royal army led by Jinshi. With this episode, Shishou’s character arc will get closure, and his complicated relationship with his family and his past actions.

The solution to Loulan’s final request directed to Maomao might become clear when it reveals his intent to defend Suirei or take revenge for the victims of the stronghold. This episode acts as the penultimate installment, thus it will wrap up the storyline while preparing for the concluding episode.

