The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20: Maomao discovers hints of rebellion in "The Stronghold"

Major revelations in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20, titled The Stronghold, alter the political landscape of the empire. During her confrontation with her captors, Maomao uncovers secrets about leading figures, which unveils palace schemes along with family treachery and insurrection.

Personal vendettas become a significant threat to the imperial court through the episode's fusion of emotional backstories and political drama. Maomao faces both intellectual challenges and physical danger when she attempts to uncover a conspiracy that connects military factions and court officials. Her attempts put her at the center of a perilous battle for power, which affects the entire empire.

Shocking family secrets unveiled in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20

Lady Shenmei as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

The episode's most shocking revelation centers on Shisui's true identity as Loulan, the runaway concubine and daughter of Minister Shishou and Lady Shenmei. This twist recontextualizes previous episodes while explaining the complex motivations behind the village's activities.

When Lady Shenmei discovers Maomao and Kyou-u investigating the firearms warehouse, Loulan's quick thinking saves them from severe punishment by convincing her mother that Maomao possesses anti-aging secrets.

The deception that Maomao is actually thirty years old and has been experimenting with youth-preserving medicines demonstrates Loulan's strategic intelligence while protecting her newfound allies. The relocation to the northern mountain stronghold provides the backdrop for a crucial family history exposition.

Suirei's revelation about her relationship with Loulan unveils a tragic tale of political marriages, abandoned families, and systematic abuse. Minister Shishou's adoption into the main family, his engagement to Lady Shenmei, and her subsequent assignment as a palace concubine created the perfect storm for family destruction.

Lady Shenmei's discovery of Shishou's marriage to Suirei's mother led to years of vengeful treatment, including banishing them to servant status and denying Suirei even the family name "Shi."

Sisterly love emerges amid years of calculated survival in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20

Suirei as seen in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

The episode's emotional core emerges through the contrasting responses of the half-sisters to their shared trauma. While Suirei bears the scars of constant abuse and rejection, Loulan's love for her sister runs so deep that she adopts "Shisui" as her palace alias, honoring the sister their mother had despised.

This revelation adds poignant depth to their relationship while foreshadowing Loulan's eventual rebellion against Lady Shenmei's tyranny. The glimpse into Loulan's perspective reveals years of calculated survival, adapting to her mother's volatile moods while secretly planning her own form of resistance.

Maomao's deductive brilliance uncovers royal conspiracies in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20

A still from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

Maomao's deductive reasoning reaches new heights as she pieces together two critical realizations about the conspiracy's scope. Her analysis of Jinshi's true nature—recognizing that assassination attempts and his uncastrated status indicate royal blood rather than eunuch servitude—demonstrates her growing understanding of palace politics.

Simultaneously, her recognition of the rebellion's scale, connecting the mass production of firearms with the strategic positioning of key conspirators, reveals the systematic nature of Shishou's treasonous plans.

Political evidence builds toward royal intervention in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20

A still from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

The episode's political intrigue intensifies through Lakan's investigation, which provides crucial evidence of the extent of the conspiracy. His tracing of iron purchases to Shishou, combined with intelligence about secret meetings with foreign envoys and the unauthorized expansion of the northern stronghold, creates an undeniable case for rebellion.

The convergence of evidence forces Jinshi toward a momentous decision that could reveal his true royal identity and reshape the empire's future.

Conclusion

A still from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 intensifies the series' central conflict by revealing hidden family ties and deep personal motivations. Loulan’s true identity and the abuse fueling the rebellion add emotional gravity to the political tension.

Maomao’s growing awareness of the conspiracy positions her as a pivotal figure in the crisis. Meanwhile, Lakan’s bold request for Jinshi to become the Moon Prince and lead the Forbidden Army sets the stage for a major confrontation. This episode blends emotional depth with escalating stakes, signaling a transformative shift for both the characters and the empire as the season nears its climax.

