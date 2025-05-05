10 anime characters like Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries has won over fans through its main character, Maomao, who combines quick intelligence with exceptional pharmaceutical skills and problem-solving capabilities while working as a palace servant.

Her unique personality blends intellectual brilliance with sardonic humor. Driven by insatiable curiosity and a straightforward approach, she skillfully navigates court politics and unravels complex mysteries.

The combination of Maomao's medical knowledge, observational abilities, and her unwilling heroism distinguishes her within the anime world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Shirayuki, Ranpo Edogawa, and 8 more anime characters like Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries

1) Shirayuki from Snow White with the Red Hair

Shirayuki (Image via Bones)

As a skilled herbalist similar to Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries, Shirayuki uses her extensive plant knowledge to climb the strict social structure. Maomao operates in secrecy while Shirayuki boldly follows her ambitions, and yet both maintain their core beliefs.

Their ascent from servants and commoners to respected positions at court demonstrates how intellect enables individuals to surpass their class boundaries in historical settings.

Even though Shirayuki embodies optimism and openness compared to Maomao's cynicism, both demonstrate quiet resilience and determination, which makes them admirable and powerful heroines.

2) Ranpo Edogawa from Bungo Stray Dogs

Ranpo Edogawa (Image via Studio Bones)

Maomao showcases acute observational skills and logical reasoning similar to Ranpo's "Ultra Deduction" technique in The Apothecary Diaries. These two characters demonstrate exceptional puzzle-solving skills by analyzing details others miss through intelligent deduction.

Their eccentric personalities can make social interactions difficult, but their intellect is indispensable.

Like Maomao, Bungo Stray Dogs' Ranpo approaches cases with clinical precision, maintaining emotional distance to think clearly. While Ranpo's ego contrasts with Maomao’s pragmatic humility, both understand their worth and aren't shy about using their talents to navigate intricate mysteries and assert their unique value.

3) Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate

Kurisu Makise (Image via White Fox)

The scientific prowess of Kurisu resonates with the analytical capabilities of Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries. Both women succeed in male-dominated professions through their intellectual strength and strict adherence to empirical methods.

Kurisu shows her tsundere character by being both harsh and caring, similar to how Maomao presents an aloof exterior that conceals real compassion. Their approach to problem-solving centers around methodical reasoning with a strong emphasis on observation and experimental methods rather than emotional responses or superstitions.

They continue to search for logical solutions despite encountering unexplainable events. Kurisu retains emotional separation from others as Maomao does while forming meaningful relationships with those who honor her intellect and persistence.

4) Ron Kamonohashi from Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Ron Kamonohashi (Image via Diomedéa)

Ron exemplifies the eccentric genius archetype that Maomao partially reflects in The Apothecary Diaries. Both are social outliers—Ron with his bizarre quirks and Maomao with her blunt demeanor and odd interests.

Their near-supernatural observational and deductive skills allow them to see what others miss, making them invaluable problem-solvers.

While Ron’s eccentricity is more overt, Maomao’s quiet peculiarity serves a similar role, shaped by environments that undervalue their talents. Each operates on a different mental wavelength, making them brilliant consultants yet enigmatic figures in their social circles.

5) Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone

Senku Ishigami (Image via TMS Entertaintment)

Senku's passionate relationship with science mirrors Maomao's devotion to pharmacology. Both characters view the world through a scientific lens and rely on empirical knowledge to solve problems.

Their approach to challenges is remarkably similar: identify the issue, gather information, formulate hypotheses, and test solutions methodically.

While Senku rebuilds civilization through scientific innovation, The Apothecary Diaries's Maomao solves mysteries and treats ailments through careful observation and pharmaceutical knowledge.

Their emotional detachment enables them to observe disturbing situations with objectivity, which provides them clarity when others become overwhelmed. The external appearance of both women might appear cold but they show sincere dedication to justice and truth through their unique approaches.

6) Sakurako Kujou from Beautiful Bones: Sakurako's Investigation

Sakurako Kujou (Image via Troyca)

As an osteologist who solves mysteries through analyzing remains, Sakurako shares Maomao's specialized scientific knowledge and deductive reasoning. Both women have distinctive, somewhat macabre interests that others find unsettling—Maomao's willingness to test poisons on herself parallels Sakurako's fascination with bones and death.

Their peculiar interests serve as extensions of their intellectual curiosity rather than morbid obsessions. Their emotional detachment enables both characters to analyze disturbing events objectively, which provides them with insight that others would find overwhelming.

Though they appear emotionally distant on the outside, both women display sincere concern for truth and justice through their distinct approaches.

7) L (Lawliet) from Death Note

L (Image via Madhouse)

L’s extraordinary detective skills and eccentric habits mirror Maomao’s analytical brilliance in The Apothecary Diaries. Both display unique quirks—L’s posture and sweet tooth, Maomao’s poison-tasting and symptom observation—that reflect their unconventional minds.

They excel at psychological analysis, swiftly understanding motivations and predicting behavior.

Like Maomao, L maintains emotional distance, treating people as puzzles rather than emotional peers. This detachment sharpens their reasoning but hinders deeper connections—a trade-off they accept to pursue truth. Their intellect sets them apart, making them both indispensable and socially isolated in their respective worlds.

8) Victorique de Blois from Gosick

Victorique de Blois (Image via Bones)

Victorique possesses the "Wellspring of Wisdom" ability, which matches Maomao's comprehensive knowledge base and logical deduction skills. Through their attentive observation and logical analysis, these characters solve mysteries by linking various disconnected clues to derive precise conclusions.

The superior intellect of these individuals frequently confounds others who find their logical processes hard to trace. Although Victorique has had minimal social interaction, she understands human nature deeply.

Both characters face complex father-daughter dynamics while moving through worlds that dismiss them based on their social positions and gender identities. The characters use their intellectual abilities to both defend themselves from a challenging world and establish their positions within it.

9) Oreki Houtarou from Hyouka

Oreki Houtarou (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Oreki's minimalist lifestyle reflects Maomao's pragmatic thinking because they both choose to reveal their intelligence selectively and maintain a low profile. Although both characters prefer to keep a low profile, they eventually get drawn into mystery solving because of their exceptional powers of observation and logical reasoning.

Oreki and Maomao both maintain their exceptional intelligence behind humble appearances for distinct motives. While Oreki seeks to avoid troublesome situations, Maomao understands the dangers of standing out in the imperial court.

Their subtle intelligence and dry wit make them similar types of protagonists—reluctant problem-solvers whose capabilities exceed their desires for recognition.

10) Ginko from Mushishi

Ginko (Image via Artland)

Ginko, like Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries, tackles strange cases with calm, methodical analysis rooted in scientific knowledge and observation. While Maomao solves medical mysteries, Ginko addresses supernatural phenomena using logic over superstition.

The two characters maintain an emotional distance but show compassion in their approach to problems that stump others while providing practical solutions. Their profound knowledge of nature distinguishes them from others, while their insatiable curiosity pushes them towards dangerous and unexplored areas.

Their reserved strength, combined with perceptive understanding and tireless knowledge-seeking efforts, positions them as remarkable figures in their mysterious realms.

Conclusion

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries demonstrates a keen intellect, along with pharmaceutical mastery and pragmatic observational skills. Her narrative emphasizes mental power over physical strength through her unique combination of skeptical thinking and gentle empathy.

The character's followers will discover the same qualities in ten additional protagonists who use their intelligence as their primary asset. These characters master their individual worlds with logical reasoning and investigative curiosity that demonstrates mental acuity as the ultimate power source.

Their narratives demonstrate how intelligent problem-solving can match supernatural abilities through emotionally and intellectually stimulating journeys.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More