Dandadan season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. The debut season of Dandadan, which aired in Fall 2024, quickly won over fans with its eccentric charm. Following the incredible popularity of season 1, the highly anticipated sequel is finally returning now as part of the Summer 2025 lineup, after just a two-season gap.

Based on the hit manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, season 2 continues to be produced by Studio Science SARU. The story will pick up right where the season 1 left off, continuing the wild and unpredictable journey of Momo Ayase, Okarun, and their growing crew.

With the premiere just around the corner, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Here’s everything fans need to know about the season 2 premiere, from broadcast and streaming schedules to key details on what’s to come.

Dandadan season 2 episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

Okarun and Jiji finding the hidden room in season 1 (Image via Science SARU)

As previously mentioned, Dandadan season 2 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier on Thursday, July 3, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 8:26 AM Central Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 10:26 AM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 3 11:26 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 3 3:26 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 3 5:26 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 3 8:56 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, July 3 11:26 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, July 4 12:56 AM

Where to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 1?

Evil Eye possessing Jiji in Dandadan (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 1 will air on 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations across Japan, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot, on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Additional broadcasts will follow on AT-X later that day at 10:30 PM JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, July 9, at 12:30 AM JST.

In Japan, the sequel will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.

For international fans, this Summer 2025 anime will be accessible through major global platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, offering availability for viewers worldwide.

A brief recap of Dandadan season 1

Season 1 of Dandadan, one of the standout titles among new-gen Shonen, introduced viewers to its eccentric world where supernatural phenomena, sci-fi elements, intense action, and romantic comedy all collide.

The story follows the unconventional journey of Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, aka Okarun, as they navigate bizarre encounters with aliens and spirits, all while developing a quirky yet heartfelt bond.

The season laid the foundation for the plot with Turbo Granny’s entrance. As a primary antagonist who stole and then lost Okarun’s "kintama," things unexpectedly led to her becoming a key part of Momo’s group. The team gradually expanded with the addition of Aira Shiratori and, later, Enjoji Jin, aka Jiji.

Jiji’s appearance toward the end of season 1 serves as the launchpad for season 2, as Momo and Okarun join him in performing an exorcism at his house, setting the stage for the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs that will bring darker, more intense (and hilarious) developments in this sequel season.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 1? (speculative)

Following the conclusion of season 1, which set in motion the events of the Cursed House arc, Dandadan season 2 episode 1 is expected to pick up right where the story left off.

The premiere will likely open with Momo’s confrontation against the "gators," the members of the Kito family, at the hot spring, while also exploring the discoveries Okarun and Jiji made inside the hidden room at Jiji’s house.

This episode will formally introduce the Kito family, shedding light on their eerie connection to Jiji’s home and setting the tone for the strange and intense events that will unfold throughout the arc.

