Crunchyroll reveals Summer 2025 anime season lineup and full schedule

On June 18, 2025, the globally renowned streaming service Crunchyroll announced its summer 2025 anime season lineup and full schedule via its official website. The announcement also contained information about the regional release of each specific series.

The globally renowned website, which has recently made it in the news with their 2025 Anime Awards, has also revealed some of the popular labels it will be debuting streaming, like Gachiakuta. Furthermore, the continuation of other popular notable series like Dandadan, Dr. Stone, Kaiju No. 8, and many more were also revealed.

Crunchyroll's upcoming summer 2025 anime lineup will feature some of the highly anticipated series

As per the announcement made to their official website and other social accounts, Crunchyroll has released a list of absolute heavy hitters to come out starting from July 2025. The announcement made on June 18, 2025, about the summer 2025 anime lineup revealed a list of several popular titles' continuation from spring 2025 and some of the upcoming anime debuts to look out for.

The full lineup for Crunchyroll's upcoming summer 2025 anime is as follows:

July 1

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show

Detectives These Days Are Crazy!

July 2

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon season 2

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

New Saga

Clevatess

July 3

Dandadan season 2

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER PRODUCTION

The Water Magician

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!

July 4

Secrets of the Silent Witch

Watari-kun's ****** Is About to collapse

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER

July 5

My Dress-Up Darling season 2

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses

With You and the Rain

July 6

Gachiakuta

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl

Hotel Inhumans

Night of the Living Cat

Ruri Rocks

July 7

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

Grand Blue Dreaming season 2

July 8

A Couple of Cuckoos season 2

Turkey! Time to Strike

July 9

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4

July 10

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2

Solo Camping for Two

July 19

Kaiju No. 8 season 2

July 24

Let's Go Karaoke!

August 20

Captivated, by You

While these are a wrap-up of the names of the anime announced by Crunchyroll for the upcoming summer 2025 anime season, there are a few series that have yet to announce a release date, like See You Tomorrow at the Food Court.

The return of several fan favorites like Kaiju No. 8 season 2, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4, My Dress-Up Darling season 2, Dandadan season 2, Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2, and Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2 should make the summer 2025 anime lineup one of the most highly anticipated anime seasons yet.

