Crunchyroll reveals Summer 2025 anime season lineup and full schedule

On June 18, 2025, the globally renowned streaming service Crunchyroll announced its summer 2025 anime season lineup and full schedule via its official website. The announcement also contained information about the regional release of each specific series.
The globally renowned website, which has recently made it in the news with their 2025 Anime Awards, has also revealed some of the popular labels it will be debuting streaming, like Gachiakuta. Furthermore, the continuation of other popular notable series like Dandadan, Dr. Stone, Kaiju No. 8, and many more were also revealed.
Crunchyroll's upcoming summer 2025 anime lineup will feature some of the highly anticipated series
As per the announcement made to their official website and other social accounts, Crunchyroll has released a list of absolute heavy hitters to come out starting from July 2025. The announcement made on June 18, 2025, about the summer 2025 anime lineup revealed a list of several popular titles' continuation from spring 2025 and some of the upcoming anime debuts to look out for.
Also read: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners: Complete list from Best Animation to Anime of the Year
The full lineup for Crunchyroll's upcoming summer 2025 anime is as follows:
- July 1
- Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4
- Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show
- Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
- July 2
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon season 2
- Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse
- New Saga
- Clevatess
- July 3
- Dandadan season 2
- KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER PRODUCTION
- The Water Magician
- Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant!
- July 4
- Secrets of the Silent Witch
- Watari-kun's ****** Is About to collapse
- Betrothed to My Sister's Ex
- Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER
- July 5
- My Dress-Up Darling season 2
- Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus
- Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer
- The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
- With You and the Rain
- July 6
- Gachiakuta
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2
- Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin
- Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl
- Hotel Inhumans
- Night of the Living Cat
- Ruri Rocks
- July 7
- Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole
- Grand Blue Dreaming season 2
- July 8
- A Couple of Cuckoos season 2
- Turkey! Time to Strike
- July 9
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2
- The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4
- July 10
- Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2
- Solo Camping for Two
- July 19
- Kaiju No. 8 season 2
- July 24
- Let's Go Karaoke!
- August 20
- Captivated, by You
While these are a wrap-up of the names of the anime announced by Crunchyroll for the upcoming summer 2025 anime season, there are a few series that have yet to announce a release date, like See You Tomorrow at the Food Court.
The return of several fan favorites like Kaiju No. 8 season 2, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4, My Dress-Up Darling season 2, Dandadan season 2, Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2, and Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2 should make the summer 2025 anime lineup one of the most highly anticipated anime seasons yet.
Also read:
- Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga set to end with volume 22
- V Jump editor hints at new Dragon Ball Super project amidst 10th anniversary
- Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 leaked cover gives Jura the spotlight