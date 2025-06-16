V Jump editor hints at new Dragon Ball Super project amidst 10th anniversary

On Monday, June 16, 2025, Dragon Ball's official YouTube channel saw Shueisha's V Jump editor hint at a new Dragon Ball Super project. The details about the new announcement will be revealed on Friday, June 20, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump August special issue.

As fans must remember, Dragon Ball Super manga went on an indefinite hiatus following manga creator Akira Toriyama's death. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement to indicate the series' return. With the manga set to complete 10 years of serialization, fans can expect to learn about the series' return soon.

V Jump editor Victory Asada hints at new Dragon Ball Super project

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official YouTube Channel of Dragon Ball streamed a new edition of "Dragon Ball Weekly News." The video's 2:04 mark saw the host invite the editor of Shueisha's V Jump magazine, Victory Asada, to announce some new information about the Dragon Ball Super manga.

The announcement opened with Victory Asada unveiling the special illustration drawn by mangaka Toyotarou to commemorate the series' 10th anniversary. The illustration featured Ultra Instinct Son Goku and Gohan Beast launching a Father-Son Kamehameha. This illustration was a callback to the Cell Games Saga that saw the father and son launch a Joint-Kamehameha to defeat Perfect Cell.

Son Goku and Son Gohan's special Father-Son Kamehameha illustration (Image via Shueisha)

The poster will be included in the upcoming V Jump issue. As per Victory Asada, information about a "certain project" will also be announced in this issue. To learn more, fans will just have to read the upcoming V Jump August special issue.

Lastly, the editor also announced that the magazine would feature another poster of Ultra Instinct Goku and Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta. Toyotarou has drawn this illustration to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Dragon Ball Legends game.

Son Goku and Vegeta's special Dragon Ball Legends illustration (Image via Shueisha)

While there is no way to confirm what the "certain project" will be about, there is a likely chance it could be an announcement about the manga's return. As fans must remember, nearly a fortnight ago, Toyotarou and Torishima announced that they would be working together on Dragon Ball Super during a press conference. With that, there is a chance that the manga may want to make this announcement official with the magazine.

