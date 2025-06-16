The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime confirms October 2025 premiere and additional cast with new PV and visual

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official website and X handle of The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime unveiled its second promotional video and a new key visual. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in October 2025. The video also announced additional cast members for the series.

Produced by Studio DEEN, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime is an adaptation of the fantasy manga series by Akiharu Toka. The original manga has been serialized in Hakusensha's LaLa magazine since August 2018, with its chapters compiled into 16 volumes and one short story.

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime's new trailer reveals October 2025 debut and additional cast

According to the new promotional video released by the official staff, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime will begin airing in October 2025 on TV Tokyo, BS11, and other networks. Previously, the staff had listed Fall 2025 as the show's release window.

The trailer opens with Konoha Sato realizing that she has been reincarnated into the world of the novel she wrote during her middle school days. However, she becomes distressed by the fact that she's not the beloved heroine, Konoha Magnolia, but instead her evil younger sister, Iana Magnolia.

The latest The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime trailer also introduces new cast members who will appear in the series. Toki Shunichi joins the voice cast as Yomi Blacksarna, Iana's childhood friend, while Arthur Lounsberry stars as Cheneau Clematis, a police officer who pursues Iana.

Atsushi Tamaru voices Mika, Cheneau's colleague, and Tomoaki Maeno plays the role of Yamato Hydrangea, the captain of the Hydrangea squad, which includes Mika and Cheneau. The official website also unveiled a new visual where Cheneau and Mika appear alongside Iana, Konoha, Sol, and Ginoford.

The previously announced main cast members are Yoshino Aoyama as Iana Magnolia, Mao Ichimichi as Konoha Magnolia, Shohei Komatsu as Sol Nemophila, and Makoto Furukawa as Ginoford Dandelion.

Hiroaki Sakurai, who has previously worked on The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, directs the fantasy anime at Studio DEEN, with Tomoyo Sawada as character designer. Mitsutaka Hirota is in charge of the series scripts, while Ryuichi Takada is the music composer at HIKE.

Iana Magnolia, as seen in the new PV (Image via Studio DEEN)

Based on the original manga series, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime centers on Konoha Sato, who has a dark history. She spent her middle school years writing a fantasy romance story. Fast forward many years, and Konoha is now a working adult.

One day, she reincarnates into the world of her fantasy novel. Konoha figures out to her dismay that she hasn't reincarnated as the heroine, Konoha Magnolia, but as her younger sister, Iana Magnolia, a villainess. The series explores Konoha/Iana's story, as she must evade multiple death flags in the narrative.

