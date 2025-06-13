See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime announces July 2025 release date with new visual

On Friday, June 13, 2025, the official website and X account for the See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime unveiled the second key visual, confirming the release date of July 7, 2025. Additionally, the staff revealed details concerning the anime's broadcast.

The See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Shinichiro Nariie. The author had initially launched the series as a webcomic on their X account in October 2019. Later, in March 2020, Kadokawa Shoten earned the rights to serialize the manga on the Comic Newtype site.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime's new visual reveals July 7, 2025, premiere

According to the latest update from the official staff, the See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime will air its episodes every Monday at 9:30 pm JST on AT-X, starting July 7, 2025. The anime will also air on Tokyo MX on the same day at 10:30 pm JST.

Additionally, the series will be telecast on TV Aichi, TBC Tohoku Broadcasting, BS Nippon TV, and KBS Kyoto. Furthermore, interested viewers in Japan can watch the anime on ABEMA and other distribution sites.

Along with the broadcast information, the staff revealed a new key visual for the See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime. The illustration features Wada and her gyaru friend, Yamamoto, enjoying their leisure time at a food court. Wada smiles as she picks up some fries.

Wada and Yamamoto, as seen in the anime (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

Yamamoto appears calm and collected in the visual. The visual also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads, "Everyday life for two people that leaves no trace" in English. The visual also confirms the show's July 7, 2025, debut.

The See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime stars:

Yoshino Aoyama as Yamamoto

Hiyori Miyazaki as Wada

Saori Hayami as Saito

Jun Fukuyama as Duke Abel

Kazuomi Koga helms the comedy anime at Atelier Pontdarc Studios, with Jukki Hanada in charge of the series scripts. Kyuta Sakai, who has previously worked on many eminent series, like Steins;Gate, is the show's character designer and chief animation director. Kana Utatane handles the music composition, while Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The plot of See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime

Based on the eponymous manga series, the anime follows Wada, an honor student, and her intimidating gyaru friend, Yamamoto. Unlike Wada, Yamamoto has a distinct fashion sense.

Although at first glance, it might seem like they don't have anything in common, both Wada and Yamamoto love to indulge in casual talks during their daily meetings at a local food court after school. Thus, the anime will show Wada and Yamamoto's friendship and their daily talks.

