Dandadan season 2 reveals opening and ending theme songs via two new PVs

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Dandadan season 2 anime unveiled the details of its opening and ending theme songs and previewed them with its two new promotional videos. The promotional videos are called "Occult & Battle" and "Friendship & Love."

Dandadan, written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ since April 2021. Science Saru later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and aired its first season in the Fall of 2024. The anime's second season is set to premiere in July 2025.

Dandadan season 2 previews its opening and ending theme songs

On Thursday, June 12, Dandadan season 2 unveiled two new promotional videos ahead of its July 3 premiere. The "Occult & Battle" promotional video mainly features fight scenes between Okarun (Turbo Granny) and Jiji (Evil Eye). The 30-second promotional video also gave fans glimpses of the Kito family, Music Room Portraits, Turbo Granny, Momo, and Seiko Ayase.

The "Occult & Battle" promotional video ended with Okarun transforming into Turbo Granny to stop Evil Eye from approaching Momo Ayase.

Evil Eye as seen in the Dandadan season 2 anime (Image via Science Saru)

The "Occult & Battle" promotional video previewed the opening theme song for Dandadan season 2. The opening theme song is called Kakumei Dōchū (On the Way) and is performed by AiNA THE END. She previously performed theme songs for The Apothecary Diaries, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin - Advent of the Red Comet, Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain, and other anime.

Meanwhile, the anime's "Friendship & Love" promotional video mainly focused on Okarun and Momo Ayase's romantic developments and the friendship between the main cast of characters.

The promotional video opened with Okarun seeing Momo Ayase wearing a maid outfit. Just as the anime showed both characters feeling shy, it switched to the main battle. Given the stakes, Okarun wanted to become stronger. Seeing his determination, Momo Ayase and Aira Shiratori also decided to become stronger.

After showing glimpses of Okarun and Momo spending time with their friends, the promotional video showed Okarun as Turbo Granny grabbing Evil Eye by his mouth and asking him to take care of his precious friends.

The "Friendship & Love" promotional video previewed the anime's ending theme song, Doukashiteru (Something's Wrong with Them), performed by WurtS. He previously performed the theme song for Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan - Kyoto Douran anime.

