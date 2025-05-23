The Apothecary Diaries manga enters sudden hiatus

On Friday, May 23, 2025, Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine announced a sudden hiatus for The Apothecary Diaries manga. The series has been put on hold due to the artist's health condition and is scheduled to return with its next chapter on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The Apothecary Diaries, written by Natsu Hyuuga and illustrated by Touko Shino, is a Japanese light novel originally serialized on Shōsetsuka ni Narō and later acquired by Shufunotomo. The light novel has received two manga adaptations and one anime adaptation produced by TOHO Animation Studio and OLM.

The Apothecary Diaries manga set to return in June 2025

Maomao as seen in The Apothecary Diaries anime (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation Studios)

On Friday, May 23, 2025, the Monthly Big Gangan editorial department announced a sudden hiatus for The Apothecary Diaries manga.

The chapter, which was supposed to be published in the Monthly Big Gangan magazine issue 6/25 on Friday, May 23, will now be published in issue 7/25, set to be released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Despite the hiatus, the editorial department confirmed that The Apothecary Diaries special clear file, which was planned to be a special attachment in the print version of Monthly Big Gangan magazine issue 6/25, will still be included as scheduled.

Later, manga artist Nekokurage posted on their official X account, announcing that the manga was going on a sudden hiatus due to a worsening health condition. They were seemingly suffering from strep throat and whooping cough during the manuscript period, causing the work to be put on hold.

Fans' reaction to the sudden hiatus announcement

Jinshi as seen in The Apothecary Diaries anime (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation Studios)

While the fans were looking forward to the manga's next chapter, they were more concerned about manga artist Nekokurage's health and wished for them to recover as soon as possible.

"I was looking forward to the newest chapter, but I hope Nekokurage’s health can improve! <3," one fan said.

"And right before the Anime catches up, too," another fan added.

"NOT AGAIN *Hunter x Hunter flashes*," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans were worried about what the hiatus could mean. Considering that the anime was about to catch up with the manga, fans realized that the break would see the anime go past the manga.

Other fans were worried that the manga artist's poor health was a sign of repeated hiatuses, like in the case of Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga.

