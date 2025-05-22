Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Thursday, May 22, 2025 saw the official website for the television Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime series officially reveal its Sunday, July 6, 2025 release date in Japan. The television anime series also revealed a new key visual alongside this news, featuring additional characters not previously featured in key visuals.

While this is the television release date for the full Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime series, the first two episodes previously premiered on the ABEMA streaming service in April. Crunchyroll also streamed the first two episodes on this date, with both streaming services having streamed new episodes weekly since.

Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime confirms Japanese television premiere information

The Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime will premiere on Japanese television on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 8 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel at this time, before later running on the YTV, BS Fuji, and AT-X channels. As mentioned above, Crunchyroll is already streaming the series internationally with English subtitles, and has been since the first two episodes premiered early on ABEMA in April 2025.

The new key visual chiefly features main characters Ageha and Regulus, and also features several other central characters not previously featured in promotional material. Given that the anime premiered early on ABEMA, key information such as its cast and staff has already been fully revealed. The anime will star Misaki Kuno as Ageha and Mariya Ise as Regulus, both of whom are reprising their roles from a previous drama CD. Additional starring cast includes:

Shunichi Toki as Romanov (reprises role from previous drama CD)

Aki Toyosaki as Princess Hyakka (reprises role from previous drama CD)

Haruhi Nanao as Rottenmeyer (reprises role from previous drama CD)

Rie Hikisaka as Alice Utsunomiya (reprises role from previous drama CD)

Kōji Yusa as Victor

Ayumu Murase as Igor

Hiroki Nanami as Laala

Masafumi Sato is directing the Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime at Studio Comet. Mitsutaka Hirota is in charge of the series scripts, with Tomoko Miyakawa designing the anime’s characters. Arisa Okehazama is composing the anime’s music. The opening theme song “Kuchinaoshi,” or “Palate Cleanser,” is performed by Wanuka, while the ending theme song “Mada Shiranai Story,” or “Yet Unknown Story,” is performed by Ms. OOJA.

The Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime centers on Ageha, a five-year-old obese child who is the eldest son of a count in a corrupt yet powerful country. Ageha was reincarnated and born with memories of his previous life as a Japanese man intact. After meeting his half-brother Regulus, he discovers that Regulus will grow up to kill him in order to inherit their father’s title. Ageha chooses to accept this future, electing to raise his younger brother rather than fight fate.

