Pokémon Horizons season 2's third part reveals June 2025 release date on Netflix and more

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 saw Netflix confirm that the third part of the Pokémon Horizons season 2 anime would begin streaming on the platform on Friday, June 27, 2025. The official Pokémon YouTube channel also began streaming a sneak peek video clip at the upcoming part’s English dub, which will be available to stream on Netflix.

While Netflix did not specify how the episodes will be released, it is presumed it will be in batch format as previous releases of the television anime series on the platform have been. Further supporting this is the fact that Netflix’s uploads of Pokémon Horizons season 2 are significantly delayed from their corresponding Japanese airdate.

Pokémon Horizons season 2 sneak peek sees Liko, Roy, and co meet a new character

The Pokémon Horizons season 2 begins with Liko, Roy, Friede, and their allies arriving at a festival. Pokémon and people alike can be seen dancing, while Friede searches for someone who can help them. He then spots a unique Pokémon, approaching its owner and asking to see it briefly since he’s a Pokémon professor. She agrees, but only if he can best her in a carnival shooting game, with his sidekick Captain Pikachu also agreeing.

The two then race off to have their competition, leaving the others behind as the preview ends. The final scenes then confirm the new episodes’ aforementioned airdate on the Netflix platform of Friday, June 27, 2025. While no release time was provided, it’s expected that the episodes will be made available at 12 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Typically speaking, this is the timing Netflix uses when determining release dates on the platform.

Pokémon Horizons season 2 began in April 2024 with the Terastal Debut Arc, and serves as the continuation of the television anime series. It premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special, and airs in Japan on Fridays at 6:55 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime’s second arc began in October 2023 in Japan, followed by the aforementioned third arc in April 2024. The fourth arc began airing in Japan in October 2024, and features characters from Kitakami, a location from the ninth-generation Scarlet and Violet video games.

The Horizons anime series is notably the first without Ash Ketchum as its protagonist, with new dual protagonists Liko and Roy instead being the focus. The anime also features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the starters from the aforementioned ninth-generation video games. The franchise’s mascot Pikachu is also still represented by Friede and his partner Captain Pikachu, who battle alongside and accompany Liko and Roy in their adventures.

Also read: Who is Lucius? Exploring Pokemon Horizons' mysterious explorer

Saori Den is directing the Pokémon Horizons season 2 anime, with Daiki Yomiyasu serving as creative director. Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts, with Tetsuo Yajima serving as the action director. Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyoko Ito is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director, with Conisch composing the music.

