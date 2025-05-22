The Beginning After the End novels enter hiatus in June 2025

On Wednesday, March 21, 2025, author TurtleMe and the official Tapas website announced that The Beginning After the End novels will be on hiatus in June 2025, and the web novel will resume its normal schedule in July 2025. As per the announcement, author TurtleMe is taking a short break to give themselves time to write more chapters for the series' final arc.

Ad

Written by TurtleMe, The Beginning After the End web novel has been serialized on Tapas since January 18, 2017. TurtleMe has released 508 chapters thus far, with a total of 1549 episodes, as some chapters have more than two episodes.

Notably, the series also has a webtoon version with Fuyuki23's illustrations. Furthermore, The Beginning After the End has an ongoing anime adaptation under Studio A-Cat's production.

The Beginning After the End novels set to take a break in June 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, author TurtleMe announced on his official X handle (@turtleme93) that The Beginning After the End web novel will be on a break in June 2025. The same message is reflected on the novel's page on Tapas, where the series is serialized every Friday.

TurtleMe's announcement reads as follows:

"Hey everyone, the TBATE novel will be on hiatus for the month of June. This isn't a formal 'break' but more so giving myself time to write out more chapters for the final arc of the series to end the story strong."

Ad

As fans may remember, the web novel series has already entered its final arc. Previously, TurtleMe revealed on Discord that the series has only a few chapters left.

Although it's not yet known how many chapters are left before the story ends, TurtleMe's message and the overall narrative events indicate the author intends to end the series on a high note.

Arthur Leywin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Notably, Tapas has still listed May 23, 2025, as the release date for the novel's chapter 509, part 1. Unless the website makes any further changes, the chapter is likely to be released on the said date. In that case, the series will enter a hiatus after the next chapter's release this week.

Ad

On the other hand, TurtleMe hasn't announced a break for the series' webtoon version. The Beginning After the End chapter 219 (webtoon) is set to be released on Thursday, May 22, 2025, as per its usual weekly schedule.

A brief synopsis of The Beginning After the End

The series centers on Arthur Leywin, the reincarnation of a once-powerful King Grey. Born to his loving parents, Alice and Reynolds, Arthur retains the memories of his previous life as the king

Ad

Slowly, he discovers that his current world is vastly different from the world of his previous life. The narrative explores Arthur's story as he embarks on a new challenge in his second life.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More